Opposition leader David Speirs has a strong link to country areas such as the Murraylands, thanks to a special politician on his team.
In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Speirs said Murray Bridge-based Hammond MP Adrian Pederick was among seven key country politicians on the Opposition frontbench.
He said issues with a country flavour would be tackled by the team including Mr Speirs' new spokesman for regional population growth and regional planning, Port Lincoln-based Sam Telfer.
"We will be bringing up these matters regularly in both parliament and with political solutions," he said, adding that he will continue to visit such places as the Murraylands.
Mr Speirs spoke at Myrtle Bank in Adelaide as votes were being cast for the Bragg by-election won narrowly by the Liberals.
He granted his interview to Australian Community Media, publisher of this newspaper, represented by South Australian Editor Greg Mayfield.
Mr Speirs, whose responses are published inside this edition of the Murray Valley Standard, said Mr Telfer was among the seven country MPs on his frontbench out of a total of 15 parliamentarians.
"I have made a big focus of my time as leader in connecting with the regions," he said.
"We can provide a strong voice for regions in parliament. The government doesn't have many MPs with seats in the country.
"Since I became Opposition leader, I have visited a regional community every second week at least."
He vowed to continue the trips.
A similar interview is planned with the state government's Deputy Premier Susan Close as part of ACM's Challenging the Leaders series of reports.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
