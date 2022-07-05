The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at
Mannums spectacular NAIDOC Week celebrations

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated July 5 2022 - 8:29am, first published 5:30am
Crowds of school children were met with a warm welcome on a cold morning at Mannum's NAIDOC Week celebrations.

