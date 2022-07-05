Crowds of school children were met with a warm welcome on a cold morning at Mannum's NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Technical difficulties slowed the morning's presentations but Peramangk representative, Dave Booth, kept the group occupied with a game he learnt from a Torres Strait Islander Elder.
As the morning got back on track, a smoking ceremony and flag raising was held at the Mid Murray Council before the walk to the Mannum Showgrounds.
Mid Murray Mayor, Dave Burgess, led the walk as streets filled with families and schools waving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.
Traffic stopped to wave at the sea of colour as it passed by.
As the Mannum Oval filled with school children, volunteers prepared a sausage sizzle lunch for all.
The long line at the BBQ slowed as the line at the petting zoo grew longer.
Dave Booth performed a series of songs and dances with his sons, showcasing the Indigenous connection to the land, animals and fire.
"NAIDOC's a very special time for Indigenous people to be able to celebrate, connect with community and celebrate their achievements and culture," Dave said.
