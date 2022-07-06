Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Death on the Nile
Thursday, July 7, Murray Bridge Library, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Hercule Poroit is back again on his Egyptian Vacation. Enjoy the 2022 rendition of Agatha Christie's classic at the Murray Bridge Library. For booking information, call 8539 1175
NAIDOC WEEK IN MENINGIE
Meningie's NAIDOC Week celebrations
Thursday, July 7, Meningie RSL, 11.30am-2pm.Celebrate NAIDOC Week in Meningie with a flag raising ceremony, barbecue lunch and an afternoon of fun activities. For more information, please call 1300 785277
TAILEM BEND'S NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS
NAIDOC Week celebrations in Tailem Bend
Friday, July 8, Tailem Bend Town Hall, 10am-12pm. Celebrate and enjoy with a cultural performance by Rita and Michael Lindsay before a provided morning tea. For more information, call 1300 785277
WINTER MARKET
Murray Bridge Marketplace
Sunday, July 10, Murray Bridge Marketplace, 11am-4pm. Explore stalls that will be set up throughout the day. For more information visit https://allevents.in/murray%20bridge/winter-market/200022769036553?ref=footer-up-eventlist
WELCOME TO MANNUM
Welcome to Mannum Lunch
Sunday, July 10, Mannum Rowing Club, 12pm-2pm. All new members to the Mannum community are welcome to join in a shared lunch with a sausage sizzle and sweets. For more information on how to RSVP visit mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/welcome-to-mannum-lunch4
LUMINOUS DANCE
"Let's Get Animated 2.0"
Sunday, July 10, Murray Bridge Town Hall. 11am-7pm. Luminous Dance students perform their amazing dances they've been learning throughout the year. For more information on bookings, visit https://everi.events/event/15521448-a/luminous-dance-lets-get-animated-2-0
SINGING ALONG
Sunday Sessions
Sunday, July 10, Murray Bridge Library 2pm-3pm. Come along and enjoy the music styling of U3A Vocalise. For more information, visit www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar
RACE DAY FUN
Murray Bridge Races
Wednesday, July 13, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 9am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
THE WORLD WE LIVE IN
Australian Geographic: Nature Photographer of the Year
Friday, July 15 - Saturday July 30, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 10am-4pm. Visit the regional gallery and explore some of the best nature photos of the year. For more information visit www.murraybridgegallery.com.au
DANCE ACROSS THE STATE
Lacunae
Friday, July 15 - Saturday July 30, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, Tuesday-Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday-Saturday !0am-9pm. Lacunae utilises technology to feed silhouettes and musical tracks live to galleries in Murray Bridge, Bordertown and Adelaide so you can dance along with people from across the state. Entry is for all visitors, for more information visit https://www.illuminateadelaide.com/program/season-2022/lacunae/
LIONS SHED SALE
Mannum Lions Shed Sale
Saturday, July 16, Mannum Showgrounds 8am-12pm. Come down to the Mannum Showgrounds to see what's on offer at the Lions Shed Sale. For more information visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/mannum-lions-shed-sale3
ESCAPE!
Winter Escape Rooms - Escape from the Yeti's Den
Monday, July 18, Murray Bridge Library, 10am - 10.30am. Kids aged 8-14 are welcomed to a daring escape from the Yeti's Den. Bookings required, for more information visit 85391175
