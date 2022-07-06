Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Friday, July 15 - Saturday July 30, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, Tuesday-Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday-Saturday !0am-9pm. Lacunae utilises technology to feed silhouettes and musical tracks live to galleries in Murray Bridge, Bordertown and Adelaide so you can dance along with people from across the state. Entry is for all visitors, for more information visit https://www.illuminateadelaide.com/program/season-2022/lacunae/

