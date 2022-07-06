Round 13 of the Swanport Hotel River Murray Football League has seen some big wins and some teams wishing they could have their time back in front of goal.
Kicking off at 2:30pm on Saturday, July 2 at Johnstone Park, it was Imperial FC facing off with Mypolonga FC.
Imperials came out blasting and really took the legs out of Mypolonga's game plan early. If the first quarter was any indication, it was going to be a tough day at the office for the Tigers. 8.4 (52) to 0.3 (3).
By the halftime break the Mypolonga had managed to put the ball through the big sticks for a goal, but the game was getting out of hand and Imperials were up big 11.6 (72) to 1.5 (11).
In the third the Imperials really made sure the game was out of reach for Mypolonga, keeping the Tigers scoreless and breaking the 100 point mark to head into the final term. 15.13 (103) 1.5 (11).
Mypolonga must have let out a sigh of relief as the final siren sounded to end the fourth. Imperials were far too strong and got the chocolates along with a big percentage boost. 20.15 (135) to 2.6 (18).
Imperials best: Luke Harrowfield, Samuel De Michele, Harley Montgomery, Lachlan Marsh and Jaiden Mole.
Mypo's Mightiest: Todd Howson, Declan Fritchley, Hugh Mason, Corey Jones and Clark Stegmeyer.
It was then over to Jervois FC as they faced off the mighty Mannum Roos.
Jervois put a stamp of authority on the first quarter taking a 21 point lead, but some straight kicking in front of the goal kept Mannum in touch. 5.3 (33) to 2.0 (12).
Jervois weren't interested in keeping this one a close game and blasted the game open and by half were up big on the Roos, 9.8 (62) to 2.2 (14).
The game was all but over by the time the three quarter siren filled the air with Jervois now up 16.9 (105) to 4.2 (26).
Jervois FC got the big win and another percentage booster against the Roos 22.9 (141) to 4.3 (27).
Jervois' best: Joshua Scott, Owen Love, Tom Kluske, Ben Hansen and Peter Zarantonello.
Roos with the bounce: Bailey Boughen, Bryce Jaensch, Jack Bormann, Joel Webster and Mitchell Heward.
The final game of the round was held at Meningie Oval and proved to be the best game of the round.
It was Meningie FC taking on Tailem Bend with the Bears hosting Indigenous round.
It was a real grind it out type of game, but at the end of the day it was the mighty Tailem Bend Football Club rising up over the Bears to seal the win. 12.6 (78) to 6.14 (50).
Meningie will look back and think what could have been letting so many goal opportunities fall to the wayside.
Toughest for Tailem: Lachlan Thomas, Daniel Perks, Dylan Hogarth, Harry Porter and Robert Young.
Best of the Bears: Clinton Walker, Benjamin Gibbs, Dylan Biggins, Henry Turner and Liam Thompson.
Jervois FC sit on top with 16 points.
Imperials are sitting in second, also with 16 points but a lower percentage
Tailem Bend also with 16 points are in third due to percentage as well.
It's tight at the top! Rambler FC had a bye this week. Round 14 will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday, July 9.
