Some hard games were played in round 13 of the River Murray Football League. The afternoon began with a disappointing loss from Mypolonga FC as Imperials took an early lead of 52 points to 3, before marching on to break the 100 point mark in the final quarter 135 points to 18.
Mannum FC got stuck in the same rut as Mypolonga against Jervois FC.
The first quarter saw Mannum hopeful with Jervois only leading by 21 points, but luck was not on the Roo's side as they were only able to slip past two points by half time.
Jervois held the pressure taking home a 141 point to 27 point win.
The day's final game at Meningie Oval saw a hard fought win from Tailem Bend FC as Meningie struggled to hold their defence for a disappointing loss of 78 points to 50.
