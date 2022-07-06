The Murray Valley Standard

FOOTBALL: Incredible action shots from round 13 GALLERY

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated July 6 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:30am
Some hard games were played in round 13 of the River Murray Football League. The afternoon began with a disappointing loss from Mypolonga FC as Imperials took an early lead of 52 points to 3, before marching on to break the 100 point mark in the final quarter 135 points to 18.

