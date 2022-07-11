Ngarrindjeri culture showcased through art

As part of the Murray Bridge NAIDOC Week celebrations, banners lined the main street, representing the coming together of communities.
Ngarrindjeri and Kokatha man, Harley Hall, collaborated with the Rural City of Murray Bridge to create the intricate, thought provoking banners on display in Bridge Street.
While NAIDOC Week is now over, Harley said artwork like his that showcases Indigenous people's connection to the land and the places they live should be displayed all year round.
"It's an amazing feeling to be able to contribute to the community, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal," Harley said.
"I've got a good relationship with the Murray Bridge Council and Brenton Lewis, the Mayor, we've done a lot of good work together and there's no better feeling than seeing my own artwork throughout the streets and around the town."
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, said the banners are a great visual representation of Ngarrindjeri culture.
"Council is committed to strengthening our relationships and working partnerships with the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, so that we can support their languages, culture and heritage to be respected, shared and celebrated into the future," Mayor Lewis said.
The banners on display demonstrate multiple elements and themes that play significant roles in the Ngarrindjeri culture including men and women teaching the younger generation, men with spears and boomerangs, and women with clap sticks, coolomon and digging sticks.
The banner's crosshatched pattern is representative of Ngarrindjeri basket weaving, a strong traditional cultural practice that many Ngarrindjeri people still practise today.
The footprints represent Australia as a whole moving forward together in harmony, and the dots represent all the different Ngarrindjeri clans that make up the nation.
Blue and green represents where the river meets the sea and the three lines showcase connecting communities between the River Murray, lakes and the Coorong.
"I was very blessed to be a proud, strong Ngarrindjeri man in community and I see myself as a role model with all the work that I do and I want to keep striving, making an impact for our community," Harley said.
"Our culture's all around storytelling and that's what I do through my art, tell stories and connect myself with the country, the land, the animals, and just be proud to be Ngarrindjeri."
