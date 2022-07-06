The Murray Valley Standard
Meet the Locals

Local cue sport competitor, Charlotte Hatton, to compete in France

SL
By Sam Lowe
July 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Hatton in front of snooker table with all her trophies. Picture: Sam Lowe

At 15 years old, Charlotte Hatton's dreams to play in the big leagues in Las Vegas may not be as far away as she thinks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.