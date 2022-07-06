At 15 years old, Charlotte Hatton's dreams to play in the big leagues in Las Vegas may not be as far away as she thinks.
Charlotte is a cue sport competitor and has had a love for potting balls since she was 11 years old.
Currently training hard, Charlotte will be competing for the Australian Under 23's in the Blackball World Championships in Albi, France later this year.
Introduced to cue sports by her parents, - who also enjoy playing cue sports - she received her first cue as a Christmas present four years ago.
"Mum and dad play, mum's parents play and so do dad's parents so I would always see them playing," Charlotte said.
Charlotte's mum, Natalie, was taking coaching lessons at the time and as Charlotte watched, she wanted more, and more to join in.
Her mum rejected the notion to begin with, but Charlotte's persistence landed her a spot on the table, before long her skills skyrocketed.
Charlotte said that with the help of Natalie's coach, Dean, she was able to get her stance right, get her cuing straight and even see over the table with the help of small boxes to stand on.
"I played around the house, had a little competition and then I started off in my first league which was in Murray Bridge, and then I started in the SA Women's and then started playing in the Women's Junior Nationals," she said.
To Charlotte, cue sports are more than just a hobby, they are something that she truly loves and on top of everything she has already achieved, she hopes to achieve big things in the world of cue sports.
"I couldn't think of not doing it," Charlotte said.
"If I didn't do it I wouldn't know what to do."
Charlotte's first major achievement was joining the State team and coming second for the under 18's girls in the state, while at the same time coming 8th from an overall 32 competitors in the National competition, all at the age of 11.
Following this, in a more close-to-home competition in Murray Bridge, Charlotte competed in the A Grade competition and came third in a predominantly male competition.
"I was really proud of that because it's really intimidating playing against the men, so I had to try really hard," she said.
Charlotte had already achieved so much at a young age, but what she could not do was beat her - at that time - rival, Bianca, in the State under 18's competition.
Taking second place three years in a row, Charlotte's push for victory came when Bianca turned 18, meaning she was unable to compete in the under 18's competition.
After a hard fight, Charlotte came first, earning herself the title of under 18 women's state champion for eight ball.
After her success in eight ball, Charlotte began her path towards blackball, another cue sport.
Unhappy with her performance in the try-outs, she made a spot for herself in the South Australian B team where she was then chosen to compete in the South Australian Junior Team at the Australian Blackball International Federation Nationals competition in Ipswich, earlier this year.
"I was two or three spots from making the junior world team, but because I did so well in the women's and the junior's, the Australian Blackball Association came together and made the under 23 team," Charlotte said.
As the youngest in her team, Charlotte is looking forward to competing in France for the experience and to learn some skills she can take with her in future competitions.
Though a career in cue sports seems to be off the table for Charlotte at the minute, plans to compete in Las Vegas keep her hopeful for the future.
"I would really like to go to Vegas and play American eight ball and American blackball, because that's where you earn the most money," she said.
"I would really like to go to that competition and compete at that level."
Charlotte has never been afraid of being the youngest person in the room when it comes to competing, as it is something she has had to deal with since her cue sport career began.
"I find it easier now because I played so many years with men and women... I find it easier to play with older people because they're intimidated by me, they don't want to lose to a little girl," she said.
At the end of the day, Charlotte does not only play cue sports to be the best in her field, nor does she do it for the recognition, she does it because she enjoys it and along the way she has made the friendships of a lifetime.
"I've made so many friends with eight ball," she said.
"It's just kind of made a little family, so I really like the social aspect."
Charlotte's dad, Brett, said the cue sport community is incredibly supportive.
"It is a very supportive community if you're a junior, the older players are very supportive in regards to donations, guidance, tips, it's very good if you're a junior and want to play eight ball," Brett said.
"They open their arms and welcome you in, that's one of the reasons I think Charlotte enjoys it as much as she has... she's made a lot of friends and a lot of those ladies have played for 40, 50 years and they just want the juniors to keep coming."
In support of her upcoming trip to France, the Bridgeport Hotel in Murray Bridge will help sponsor Charlotte and are holding a competition on Tuesday, July 12 for anyone to come and test their skills against the State Under 18 Women's Eight Ball champion.
