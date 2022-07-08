The Murray Valley Standard

Black-eared miner protected in new government funded project

SL
By Sam Lowe
July 8 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endangered black-eared miner under protection with new funding. Picture: Supplied

Over $125,000 has been dedicated to protect the endangered black-eared miner, a species nearing extinction due to habitat loss and hybridisation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.