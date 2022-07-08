Over $125,000 has been dedicated to protect the endangered black-eared miner, a species nearing extinction due to habitat loss and hybridisation.
The Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) and their partners have received $125,267 in funding to protect the endangered species.
Advertisement
The MRLB will conduct a 13-month collaborative project with a focus on delivering on-ground conservation action within black-eared miner habitats across South Australia and Victoria.
The MRLB Ecology Team Leader, Doctor Wendy Stubbs, said the project will strengthen the genetic integrity of the black-eared miner.
"[It will] improve critical populations of the species with a focus on managing the threat posed by hybridisation," Dr Stubbs said.
The Mallee's habitat cleaning for agriculture and stock purposes has created a fragmented habitat, expanding the yellow-throated miner's range and increasing hybridisation between themselves and the black-eared miner.
"By strategically removing key yellow-throated miners from critical black-eared miner habitat we will improve the endangered bird's outcome," Dr Stubbs said.
A conservation geneticist from La Trobe University, Dr Katherine Harrisson, will work in parallel to the MRLB, supplying genetic information to this project and any future projects to protect the black-eared miner.
The information provided by Dr Harrisson will examine current hybridisation rates, deliver estimates of population size, distribution, levels of inbreeding and clarify links between species, knowledge gaps that have previously been barriers to black-eared miner recovery efforts.
"Through targeted research and removal of known yellow-throated miners, there will be significant co-benefits to assist with adaptive management of the endangered species in the future," Dr Stubbs said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.