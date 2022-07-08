The Murray Valley Standard
Breaking

Santos Tour Down Under Men's stages set for 2023

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
July 8 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO RACE: Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison and Executive Director of Events for South Australia, Hitaf Rasheed announced the Men's stages for the 2023 Santos Tour Down Under. Photo: Matt Welch.

The world's cycling eyes will all be on South Australia as the Tour Down Under is set to officially return in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.