Planning consent granted for community skate park

By Sam Lowe
July 11 2022 - 3:30am
From left: Jasmine Cunneen, Clara Swan, Hugo Swan, Jo Williams, Isabell Rigney, Gabrielle Swan, Emma Swan, Jace Ridley, Tony Pasin MP, Mayor Simmons, James Clarke and Thomas Pearson inspected the proposed skate park site in October 2021. Picture: Supplied

A community skate park at the Meningie town oval has taken a step closer to completion as planning consent has been granted.

