A community skate park at the Meningie town oval has taken a step closer to completion as planning consent has been granted.
The Coorong Assessment Panel met in Meningie on Thursday, July 7 and granted planning consent, following an extended assessment process.
Coorong District Council Mayor, Paul Simmons, said he was pleased with the result of the development assessment.
"With formal planning consent now granted, Council can re-engage the contractor and confirm a detailed delivery program," Mayor Simmons said.
The design and construction of a new community skate park facility has been circulating the community for many years, with a petition pitched to Council by Jace Ridley - who was 10 years old at the time - in 2015.
The opportunity to develop the skate park came about when Council received funding through the Local Roads & Community Infrastructure Program in 2020, but not until two years later has work finally begun.
Planning consent included the addition of an acoustic barrier to the skate park's design, shielding nearby residents from any intrusive noise from the park.
Though the acoustic barrier raised some debate, an acoustic specialist advised the assessment panel that to meet the Environmental Protection Authority's Noise Policy Guidelines, the barrier was a necessity.
As negotiations with a contractor commence, Council and other petitioners for the skate park are looking to see work get under way.
"It is an exciting outcome and all those involved should be extremely proud of their hard work," Mayor Simmons said.
