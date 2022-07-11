Top 6 AFL betting strategies

Betting on the AFL can be made all the more enjoyable and profitable when you have a solid strategy in place.

Betting on the AFL is an exciting way to show your support for your favourite team, and it can also be a fun way to make some extra spending money. However, betting on any sport can be tricky if you don't know what you're doing. Luckily, there are strategies that you can use to improve your odds of winning your bets.

These strategies won't guarantee a win every time; nothing does. But by using them correctly, you may be able to improve your chances of winning your AFL betting consistently. Here are the strategies.

1. Betting on favourites

The best AFL betting strategy is the one that makes you the most money. It's simple: if you want to make more money from your bookie, you should bet on favourites.

Why? Well, firstly, because they pay out more considerable winning odds than underdogs do. Secondly, they're easy to predict and have an excellent record of success. Because the problem with underdogs is that they tend to lose more often than they win. Even when they win, it's less likely to result in a big payout for you as it would have been had you backed a favourite instead.

2. Betting on draws

The draw is a rare occurrence in the AFL. You'll only see one or two draws per season.

It is most likely to happen in the first half of the season and least likely in the last quarter. That is because teams tend to play more cautiously towards the end of their campaign. Thus, they don't give away any unnecessary points that would put them at risk of losing their place on top of the ladder or missing out on finals altogether.

3. Over/under on total points

Many gamblers like the popular over/under betting choice. With this kind of wager, you can guess whether a game's final score will be over or under a given threshold, like 100. Using online calculators that determine rewards depending on bet size and odds, you can determine how much money you stand to win if your prediction is accurate.

Over bets are generally considered riskier due to their higher payout potential, but they can also be used as hedging strategies. For example, if you think one team will score 110 points and another will score 90 points, putting an over bet on 110 would help mitigate any potential loss from backing both teams with straight wagers.

Under bets are generally seen as safer. That is because it's not uncommon for underdogs (teams with worse records) to come close enough to hit the under amount.

The most popular bets in AFL betting are line bets, also known as point-spreads. They involve guessing how many points a team will win by.

4. Line bets

Line bets are the most popular type of bet in AFL betting. They are also known as point-spreads, which predict how many points you believe a team will win by.

For example, if you think Collingwood will beat North Melbourne by more than 10 points on Friday night, your line bet will be on Collingwood +11. If you believe North Melbourne will win by more than 10 points, your line bet would be on North Melbourne -11.

If your chosen team wins by precisely the number of points you predicted, it doesn't matter whether there were odds on or not - your winnings are still paid out.

5. Half time/full-time double bets

Another simple way to make money is by betting on the first and second halves of a game. You choose two games in a round, then pick one winner for each half.

For example, if you think Hawthorn will win their game against Gold Coast by more than six goals in the first half but not outright, you can place your bet at odds of USD$1.90 on both outcomes. If they do indeed win by more than six goals in their first half, you get paid back USD$19 for every dollar that you bet on this outcome.

6. Pick a winner in any two of the top six games of the round

Choose a winner in any two of the top six games of the round. It doesn't matter which two games; pick one from each category. A way to ensure that you don't select two teams facing off against each other is to check out which games aren't played on Thursday or Friday nights. Most players tend to play those rounds more than others, so they're less likely to be playing against each other.



The odds in the AFL can be tough to overcome. But by following these top tips, you're sure to get ahead and win some AFL bets. Of course, don't forget that there are plenty more ways to bet on the sport than those mentioned here. However, this is a good starting point to help you get your feet wet.

Disclaimer: Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

