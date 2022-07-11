Pet calendar competition to raise $6,000 for Furever Farm

An organisation created in 2009, Furever Farm - now situated in Rockleigh - is a sanctuary farm for rural animals.
Now home to 80 animals, Furever Farm relies solely on fundraising and donations to provide for unwanted, orphaned or abused animals.
In their most recent fundraising efforts, Furever Farm have teamed up with local pet photographer, Fuzz Design, to create a pet calendar competition, with hopes to raise $6,000 for new stables and sick bays for their sanctuary.
The six week pet calendar contest will see 13 of the top entrants feature in the 2023 Furever Farm pet calendar.
Adelaide Hills residents Olivia Pilla and Marnie Ross have both entered their pets into the competition.
Olivia's 10-month-old sheep, Porgie Pie - adopted from Furever Farm - as well as her staffy cross, Chloe, are both in the running to feature in the 2023 calendar.
"We entered them to really just support Furever Farms," Olivia said.
"We've known about them for probably four or five years now and we just really think that the work that they do is invaluable, and now that we do have some sheep we can see the running cost to keep everyone fed and vet bills.
"So we just really wanted to help them raise the money for ongoing running costs of the farm and we just think the work they do is fantastic," she said.
Having moved to her property in the Adelaide Hills late last year, Olivia had not previously looked after sheep, but with guidance from Furever Farm she was able to look after her three sheep and later adopt two lambs from the organisation.
Olivia said Furever Farm were extremely helpful during the first few months and have continued to give her and her farm family ongoing support.
Marnie Ross and her partner have a farm in Echunga and though she may not have pets as such, some farm animals, like Floyd the alpaca, warmed their way into becoming pets.
"We came across Floyd the alpaca, just because we have chickens and ducks and we were having lots and lots of fox attacks, it didn't matter what we did, we were always losing our chickens and ducks," Marnie said.
"So we saw an ad for Floyd who needed a new home... and he is the guard for our chicken and ducks and we haven't had one fox attack since he's been there.
"He definitely has his job to do on the farm, he has his role, but he's awesome as well, he's the best animal we have," she said.
Marnie's woes with a rogue sheep saw her seeking guidance when by chance she found Furever Farm on Facebook.
Marnie reached out to the organisation who were enthusiastic to help out, giving helpful advice when dealing with a rogue sheep.
"We really greatly admire them for the work that they do and they deserve so much those people, they're good, good people," Marnie said.
"It's definitely not cheap for an animal at all, and for them to keep them and let them stay there forever if they need to stay there forever, I just really admire that and they need all the help that they can get.
"Whether it's a cat or whether it's a horse, it's not cheap to keep an animal, people just have no idea what it means to be keeping an animal for what is potentially the rest of its life, so anyone that's an animal lover or just a decent human being, even if it's five bucks, it's such a worthwhile cause and they just ask for nothing in return," Marnie said.
"If people go along to the [Furever Farm] open day they can see the work they do, taking in abandoned, unloved farm animals and giving them a beautiful life," Olivia said.
The competition will be running until July 26 and everyone is encouraged to submit the best photos of their pets to go in the draw for a spot on the 2023 Furever Farm pet calendar.
For more information on prizes and where you can submit your photos, visit:https://www.gogophotocontest.com/fureverfriends2023
