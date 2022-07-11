It was Round 14 of the Swanport Hotel River Murray Football League and there were some big wins and tight games.
The first game kicked off at 2:30pm at Mypolonga Memorial Oval and it was the hometown team facing off with Jervois FC.
The first quarter saw both teams coming out with a bit of pep in their step, but with some perfect kicking in front of goal, Jervois sat on top at the end of the first. 4.0 (24) to 2.6 (18).
The Tigers began to fall behind and heading into the halftime break, they were going to need a big second half to get back into the game. 8.5 (53) to 3.7 (25).
Mypolonga came out from the halftime break and looked like the hometown support was going to turn the tide for them and at the three quarter siren they were down only 11 points. 7.10 (52) to 9.9 (63).
After carving into the lead, Mypolonga will look back at this game and think what could have been, as they missed six out of their seven attempts at goal in the fourth while Jervois tacked on six goals.
Jervois made the most of their opportunities and ran away with the win. 15.11 (101) to 8.16 (64).
Best for Jervois: Peter Zarantonello, Raymond Love, Dylan Barry, Luke Kluske and Brenton Wilson.
Mypolonga's mightiest: Corey Jones, Jack Wilkins, Brady Wrigley, Kelvin Smith and Mitchell Lewis.
In the closest game of the round, it was Mannum Kangaroos taking on Meningie FC at Mannum.
The Roos came hopping out and looked to take the game on finishing the first quarter on top, 2.4 (16) to 0.1 (1).
Sensing they needed to lift the work rate, Meningie pumped out five goals in the second and took the lead heading into the halftime break. 5.4 (34) to 4.7 (31).
In an absolute arm wrestle, Mannum came out from the main break and took the momentum into the final term with a six point lead. 7.9 (51) to 6.9 (45).
It came down to the final term and who wanted it more. The Mannum crowd couldn't cheer louder, but it still wasn't enough as Mannum dropped a heartbreaker and fell to Meningie at home by 11 points. 11.11 (77) to 9.12 (66).
Meningie's finest: Peter Reichelt, Jack Holliday, Brad Thompson, and Henry Turner.
Roos with the hop: Bryce Jaensch, Bailey Boughen, Danny Walker, Tyson Schellen and Edward Hancock.
Fresh off their bye week, it was Rambler FC facing off with Imperial FC at LeMessurier Oval.
That weekend off looked like it gave the Ramblers a energy boost and came out the gates firing. They were on top at the end of the first, 4.2 (26) to 0.1 (1).
Imperials picked up the pace and started carving into the Rambler's lead. By the halftime siren Ramblers were still on top, but could feel the Imperials closing in. 6.4 (40) to 4.7 (31).
The third quarter essentially restarted the game on level terms as the three quarter siren went, scores were level at 52.
Imperials were missing several of their opportunities in front of goal, but when the final siren blared, it was Imperial FC doing it the hard way, but walking away with the points. 10.18 (78) to 9.4 (58).
Imperial's best: Harley Montgomery, Samuel De Michele, Neil Johnson, James Clarke and Jacob Rance.
Rambler's best: Mathew Brooks, Keynan Harradine, Aaron Pratt, Alex Pfeiffer and Luke Wulff.
Tailem Bend had a bye weekend and will be back in action next round.
Jervois FC sit on top of the ladder on 18 points.
Imperial FC sit in second on 18 points, but with a lesser percentage.
Tailem Bend sit in third on 16 points.
Round 15 is set to begin on Saturday, July 23 at 2:30pm.
