The Murray Valley Standard

New analysis supports reports of a population increase in the Mid-Murray Council area.

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:42am, first published July 11 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HERITAGE: Mannum has a rich indigenous heritage, as shown by the presentation of a traditional painting to Mid-Murray Mayor Dave Burgess in the local National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee celebrations in 2022.

There has been an influx of new residents in the Mid-Murray Council area around Mannum in the past two years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.