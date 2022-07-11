There has been an influx of new residents in the Mid-Murray Council area around Mannum in the past two years.
Council chief executive officer Ben Scales said this had resulted from the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
"People are making choices about their work-life balance and working remotely and not having to be in a capital city full-time to perform their job," he said.
"People are now having more opportunities to work remotely to travel to the office one of two days a week, given the change in the way businesses are operating."
A new report has identified what it says is a population drift to the Mid-Murray local government area.
The Regional Movers Index found that the number of Commonwealth Bank customers who moved from capital cities to the area in the year ending March was 20 per cent greater than for the previous year.
This means at least 100 or more of the bank's customers made the shift compared with the previous year.
The report was compiled by the bank and the Regional Australia Institute which is an independent think-tank.
The analysis is thought to have been based on a good sample because the Commonwealth Bank has 10 million customers out of a total national population of about 26 million.
