The highs and lows of round 14 of River Murray Football GALLERY

Big wins and tight games in round 14 of River Murray Football had spectators on the edge of their fold-out chairs with Jervois taking home the first game of the day.
Mypolonga saw an opportunity and took it during the game's first quarter, but just could not slip past Jervois' strong plays.
Things were looking up with Mypolonga down only 11 points going into the third quarter, but again, Jervois the powerhouse took the win, 101 points to 64.
The second, and closest, game of the day had Mannum coming up against Meningie.
Back and forth gameplay had Mannum up in the first, down in the second and back up again in the third, but it was just not enough as Meningie took out the home team 77 points to 66.
Back fresh on the field after a bye week, Ramblers took an early 25 point lead with Imperial leaving the first quarter with only one point.
Imperial saw a chance and took it, closing the gap to only a 9 point lead from Ramblers going into the second half.
Once again Imperial took the open field and tied up the score to 52 points going into the game's final quarter.
Things stayed on the up as Imperial continued to knock away at the points, finishing the day with a 78 point to 58 point win.
