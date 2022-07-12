Discover what's on in the Murraylands

WORLD WE LIVE IN
Australian Geographic: Nature Photographer of the Year
Friday, July 15 - Saturday July 30, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 10am-4pm. Visit the regional gallery and explore some of the best nature photos of the year. For more information visit www.murraybridgegallery.com.au
DANCE ACROSS THE STATE
Lacunae
Friday, July 15 - Saturday July 30, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, Tuesday-Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday-Saturday !0am-9pm. Lacunae utilises technology to feed silhouettes and musical tracks live to galleries in Murray Bridge, Bordertown and Adelaide so you can dance along with people from across the state. Entry is for all visitors, for more information visit https://www.illuminateadelaide.com/program/season-2022/lacunae/
PUPPET MAKING WORKSHOP
School Holiday Activities: Ocean Shadow Puppet Show & Puppet Making Workshop
Friday, July 15, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Come down to the Murray Bridge Library and watch a fun shadow puppet show before learning how to make your own puppets. Recommended for children aged 5-12. For booking information, please call 8539 1175
LIONS SHED SALE
Mannum Lions Shed Sale
Saturday, July 16, Mannum Showgrounds 8am-12pm. Come down to the Mannum Showgrounds to see what's on offer at the Lions Shed Sale. For more information visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/mannum-lions-shed-sale3
ESCAPE!
Winter Escape Rooms - Escape from the Yeti's Den
Monday, July 18, Murray Bridge Library, 10am - 10.30am. Kids aged 8-14 are welcomed to a daring escape from the Yeti's Den. Bookings required, for more information visit 85391175
SCHOOL HOLIDAY MOVIE
The Bad Guys - Movie Screening
Friday, July 22, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. A fantastic school holiday activity for all ages, come and watch the Bad Guys as they become the good guys. For more information, please visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/discover/events/event-calendar/events/school_holidays_film
HO, HO, HO!
Christmas in July
Saturday, July 23, Tailem Bend Football Club, 8pm. Dust of your ugly sweaters for Christmas in July, brought to you by the Tailem Bend Netball Club. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/stirling/christmas-in-july/200022267154015
LEARN MORE
Getting to know your iPhone
Wednesday, July 27, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12 noon, getting started with your new Apple iPhone may be easier than you think. Free event, for booking information phone 8539 1175.
RACING AWAY THE DAY
Murray Bridge Races
Friday, July 29, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 9am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
STUDDING DAY FOR ALL
Karoonda & Districts Stud Merino Field Day
Friday, July 29, Murray Bridge Showgrounds, from 10am. Everyone is welcome to come and look at the 11 studs on display at the field day. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022377957351
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
