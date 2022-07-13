Mayoral column: Managing community health

Mayoral Column, July 12, 2022
Free Trees Programs are known to provide many benefits in urban areas and, with numerous new home builds underway in Murray Bridge, Council is pleased to announce it last night commenced a program in our region.
Up to 1000 free plants will be available with properties able to receive up to five plants depending on the property size.
The plants will be propagated at Council's Community Nursery at the Brinkley Reuse Centre with some additional volunteer engagement to support the roll out.
Council has also approved attendance at this year's Murray Darling Association National Conference, focussing on Economics, Dams and Infrastructure.
The association provides a focus for Local Government and community participation in the major natural resource issues of the Murray-Darling Basin and, with the river so significant to our community, Council considers it important to have strong representation at the AGM.
Mayor Lewis, Cr Airlie Keen and three staff members will therefore be attending the AGM in September this year.
Council also received the Financial Performance Report to the end of May 2022 showing an Operating surplus of $865k which is unfavourable to the May YTD Budgeted result.
Council noted that some of this is attributed to Covid-19 related expenditure at Lerwin and that this may be recoverable though Aged Care Support Program Grants from the Commonwealth Government.
Both Key and Capital projects are slightly under budget at the end of May 2022, however Council still projects to substantially meet its budgeted outcomes at year-end.
Council has been managing the impacts of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency during the past two and half years in accordance with resolutions made at its meeting in April 2020.
One of those resolutions established Council's Incident Response Team which was charged with all management arrangements during the Public Health Emergency period.
Council last night noted that the State Government has removed its Declaration with on-going management deferring to the Department of Health.
On that basis Council approved that ongoing management of Covid-19 within our Community no longer requires the activation of Council's Incident Response Team and that the role will continue via Council's Executive Leadership Team.
Finally, Council last night turned its collective mind to Christmas and approved service closures during the Public Holiday period. The Local Government Centre, The Station, Town Hall and Works
Depot close between Christmas and New Year Period but an After Hours emergency service will be operational over that period.
Closures will be advised through our website and social media closer to the time but details can be accessed through this link www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au\contact
