A new education centre has opened at Monarto Safari Park with plans to ignite the next generation's passion for conservation.
Monarto Safari Park's old Visitor Centre has been transformed into The Outpost, an educational space that offers an interactive experience on Zoos SA's conservation priorities.
The new education centre has become the third of Monarto Safari Park's three educational offerings, including Indaba Bush Camp and the Ranger Station.
Chief Executive of Zoos SA, Elaine Bensted, said the centre offers a new learning space and a place for kids to sleep overnight.
"The Outpost offers a great resource for school groups and members of the public who want to get a better understanding of species and how we can help to save them," Ms Bensted said.
"In 2021, approximately 17,000 school students visited Monarto Safari Park for educational experiences, taking part in a range of facilitated, self-guided and overnight programs.
"It's important that we build on what we can offer these eager learners," she said.
As a conservation charity, Monarto Safari Park regularly hosts educational groups from within the region.
"But The Outpost isn't just for school groups, it's open to all visitors, and handily located close to the Meerkats, African-crested Porcupines, Yellow-footed Rock wallabies and the extremely popular Chimpanzee troop," Ms Bensted said.
Deputy Premier, Hon Susan Close MP, and Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, attended the unveiling of the new education centre.
Deputy Premier Hon Susan Close MP said The Outpost offers an opportunity for students and others to connect with Monarto Safari Park's conservation efforts, with aims to preserve the many animal species that are currently endangered.
"There is such a huge appetite for knowledge about what we can do to conserve the natural environment and this is a great resource to assist this," she said.
