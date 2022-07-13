Flavour of the month: Understanding Malbec wine

With a deep, enticing, inky shade, and a strong fruity flavour, malbec wine is a favourite of many oenophiles. Although it has an incredible, strong flavour, it is often in favour of the more commonly known reds such as pinot noir, or merlot.



But this fruity vino should not be bypassed, originating in Europe, but now more famed by its South American family, it has a strong presence and delicious flavour that can pair perfectly with all your most delightfully decadent meals, blue cheese burger anyone?



So, to properly introduce you to your new favourite drop, we've created a spotlight on this month's favourite flavour and why you'll love it.

Where is it from?

Malbec wine originated in France, however, today it is widely known as an Argentinean varietal due to the warm weather in which the grape thrives.



Having been brought over to the country in the 1800s, it is now their most popular red varietal.



If you're wondering where the best region in Argentina is to delight your palette with their famed vino, it would have to be Mendoza, where the elevation and high-quality soil make for an incredible tipple.

What does it taste like?

So, this full-bodied red sounds pretty incredible, but what exactly does it taste like?



The flavour of malbec wine is layered and strong. With fruit-filled flavours of black cherry, blackberry, blueberry and raspberry, as well as plum, pomegranate and cherry.



But to add more depth, those fresh fruity flavours are offset with various other flavours, often creating a smokey sensation. These include chocolate, coffee, and black pepper, as well as tobacco, leather and molasses, to name a few.



With a medium tannin and acidity level, the way to pull the most taste from this drop is to serve it slightly cool, at about 21 degrees.

What does it pair well with?

The full-bodied nature of this wine means it's perhaps not the best drink to pair to complement the subtle flavours of your fresh garden salad.



Instead, this is a fantastic time to pull out the heartier, stronger tastes. This is a great wine to bring to your next steak night, or perhaps pull it out next time you're cooking poor or lamb.



The delicious, smokey and strong flavours of the food are going to be complimented and enhanced by the strong body of the wine, enjoy!

Some fun facts

Malbec wine actually has quite an interesting array of facts to go along with its interesting array of flavours.



As previously mentioned, the wine originates in France, even though it's most widely known as being more of an Argentinian wine, this is because Argentina effectively "saved" the wine.



In today's world, over 75 per cent of the acres that produce Malbec wine belong in Argentina, with the country leading production. Its reinvigoration of the wine has led it to be produced in seven more countries, with its popularity only continuing to grow.



This increase in popularity may have led malbec to your very own doorstep.



So, if you're ever looking to impress a few friends, or simply double-check if the wine you're drinking is in fact malbec, you don't even need to taste it to see. Malbec has an extremely distinctive colour to it, and it's an opaque, deep, dark purple; however, the rim is often a bright magenta tone, making it a simple stand out.



So, next time you're wondering whether your wine is a Malbec, check the rim.



Finally, good news for those who were hoping for a sip of this unique wine, but can't quite convince themselves to be a red wine lover.



Whilst malbec is generally known as a red wine, there is in fact a rosé variety. It's a dry flavour that is fruit driven with notes of raspberry and watermelon often prominent, and with the bright pink, bubblegum-resembling shade, this wine is the perfect sip for a summer's afternoon.

If I enjoy malbec, what else will I like?

If you've managed to get your hands on a bottle of malbec and found you love it, congratulations, but now you may be wondering, what other wines would be up your alley? Well, we've got that all worked out.

If you like malbec, chances are you'll love a glass of shiraz. The two reds share many similar qualities, but the shiraz has a darker colour with less of the malbecs famous magenta hue to it. In terms of flavour, a shiraz tends to have more of a peppery taste, with less of those fruity notes.

If you've loved the malbec but are looking for something a little more subtle, then opt for a glass of merlot. Though the merlot shares the fruity flavours of the malbec, it is typically a little less intense in flavour, with some notes of capsicum coming through. A merlot also tends to be a little more complex, with more flavours and aromas throughout it.



Malbec is one of those wines that's fantastic after a long, cold, Winter's day, as you dig into a rich piece of steak.

