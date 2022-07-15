The discovery of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Indonesia has been a worrying notion for Australian livestock farmers.
The most recent exposure to FMD in Australia was 150 years ago, in 1872, which has been recorded as a minor, isolated outbreak - unlikely to be the case if the disease breaks our borders again.
Advertisement
Vice-president for Livestock SA, Allan Piggott, owns a local Murray Mallee stud farm, Illoura Rams, and has said farmers should remain alert and not alarmed as FMD has entered Australia's vicinity.
"It is quite concerning that it is on our doorstep," Mr Piggott said.
"Australians have a strong association with Bali, especially this time of year, a lot of people come backwards and forwards, so it just raises that awareness and concern a bit that it is so close."
Any farmers or livestock producers who believe their livestock has been exposed to the disease is encouraged to call the Emergency Animal Disease Watch hotline immediately and make a report.
Why should we be concerned?
While FMD does not affect the edibility of an animal's meat to humans, it is still a way that the disease can be transmitted to other animals.
Because of this, Australia, a massive exporter of livestock products, could have their exporting ties cut by other countries who buy products from them.
The economic outcome for livestock producers would be devastating, as if they do not have infected animals, they would no longer be able to export, however, if they did have infected animals, it could mean complete eradication of their stock.
"Producers should be very diligent, they should be vigilant, and if they think their livestock potentially have the disease, they should call the [Emergency Animal Disease Watch] hotline," Mr Piggott said.
What to look out for
FMD is a disease that specifically infects cloven hoofed animals - cattle, sheep, pigs and goats - and targets the animals feet and mouth, leaving heavy blistering to the animals gums and around their feet.
"There are three things that people will notice most is, they tend to salivate a lot, particularly cattle, we see a lot of drooling around the mouth," Mr Piggott said.
"If you get a close look you'll see blisters around the gums and the tongue, and they also could be laying [down] as well.
"As it is foot-and-mouth disease, these blisters appear around the mouth and around the feet and young animals get knocked around really badly, they may not eat for a while and they may not be able to walk to food and water... from a welfare perspective it's terrible for the animal but it's also a big drain on producers as well," he said.
Preventative measures
As FMD is a high profile disease, Australia has been actively working on preventative measures and processes if the disease does enter the country for a number of years.
In more recent accounts, the possible introduction of footbaths in airports, disposal of shoes and clothing, and closure of borders has been up for discussion by local producers.
Advertisement
From a more local perspective, livestock producers would be required to increase and maintain biosecurity measures on farms, including the correct biosecurity signage and the introduction of disinfectants.
"Certainly people would be clamping down on that reducing animal movement and that biosecurity to make sure it doesn't get spread around... it's a very contagious disease," Mr Piggott said.
This would also likely see the exclusion of visitors from the farm, decreasing the foot traffic and therefore limiting livestock's possible exposure to the disease.
The impact on local livestock producers
Allan Piggott said that the way local livestock producers are impacted by FMD can be categorised by the location and severity of the infection.
"The first level, if it came into Australia but it was isolated, it was in a very small area, obviously the people in that area will be impacted terribly, but it may not impact on us too much, if we can get those markets open again quickly," Mr Piggott said
Advertisement
"If we are in the red zone, we're going to have to get rid of all our livestock, which would be absolutely devastating, we've got 80 years of stud breeding here [at Illoura Rams] so the genetics go back a long, long way, so it would be a real shame."
If FMD does make its way into Australia, farmers that do not fall into the red zone but are close enough that they could be impacted will have to follow intermediary measures, including locking animals away, testing them and quarantining them.
"We're in the game of selling rams for the prime lamb industry; three quarters of that is exported overseas, so if we lose those markets it would really devastate us as an industry and not just me personally, and it's not just prime lamb as well, dairy products, wool, there's a whole heap of agricultural products that will be impacted as well," Mr Piggott said.
For more information regarding preventative measures and updates on FMD in South Australia, visit the Livestock SA website or contact the Emergency Animal Disease Watch hotline on 1800 675 888.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.