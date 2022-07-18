The Murray Bridge Regional Gallery is currently holding two exhibits that allow people to admire art, or become art themselves.
People are encouraged to come and participate in Murray Bridge's own Illuminate Adelaide exhibit or explore some of the stunning pictures taken from the 2021 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year.
Advertisement
Illuminate Adelaide's Lacunae was created by a Tasmanian group - Soma Lumia - during the start of COVID, with a hope to connect people from a distance.
Now showcased in Murray Bridge, Lacunae connects the Regional Gallery to the Bordertown Walkway Gallery and the South Australian Museum through lights, sound and motion detectors.
Every time that you move in Murray Bridge, you will also move in Bordertown and Adelaide, and you can see everyone from every gallery as they move too.
Former Murray Bridge and Bordertown resident, Jesse Budel, helped to compose the music, looking to showcase the different environments found in each of the three locations.
In the main gallery space, the Regional Gallery has been fortunate enough to be able to showcase 2021's Nature Photographer of the Year.
Australian photographers have each captured the beauty of the natural world in an individual way, with some looking beneath the surface and others looking to the sky.
Both exhibits are opened to the public on Friday, July 15, and will continue through until Saturday, July 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.