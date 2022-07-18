The Murray Valley Standard
Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, admire the art or become the art

By Sam Lowe
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:44am, first published 2:00am
The Murray Bridge Regional Gallery is currently holding two exhibits that allow people to admire art, or become art themselves.

