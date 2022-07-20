Give blood in Murray Bridge and help save lives

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is visiting Murray Bridge next month, and is looking for volunteers who would like to help change at least one person's life for the better.
Giving blood is one of the most important acts a person can do - even in a time of uncertainty - as it is vital for people who are facing medical challenges.
One in three people in the Murraylands will need blood during their lives, and there is a way for people to help make a difference.
Lifeblood will be visiting Murray Bridge from Monday, August 15 to Thursday, August 18, and will be situated at the John Dohler Hall at 31 Swanport Road.
Donation times:
To pre-book a donation time either phone 13 14 95 or visit https://www.donateblood.com.au/donate or use the app.
