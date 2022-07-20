The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge Respiratory Clinic staff do the hard yards to keep us safe during new COVID-19 wave

By Sam Lowe
July 20 2022 - 7:30am
Journalist, Sam Lowe, and Bridge Clinic general manager, Sally Jarrett, get on their PPE at the Murray Bridge Respiratory Clinic. Picture: Chantelle Snart

Donning gloves and gown, Murray Valley Standard journalist, Sam Lowe, went behind the scenes at the Murray Bridge Respiratory Clinic. He learned first hand what our hardworking nurses go through each day getting ready to treat COVID patients.

Local News

