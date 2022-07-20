Donning gloves and gown, Murray Valley Standard journalist, Sam Lowe, went behind the scenes at the Murray Bridge Respiratory Clinic. He learned first hand what our hardworking nurses go through each day getting ready to treat COVID patients.
As I walked in, even before getting kitted up into full PPE, the strong scent of antibacterial spray made its way behind my face mask.
I entered the green zone, an area in the clinic sectioned off by a recently constructed wall that restricts airflow between the staff and storage rooms and the waiting area.
The art of putting on PPE has been mastered by healthcare workers but for myself, a newbie to the experience, it took around five minutes of making sure the gloves fit properly and the gown was tied up. As it turns out I'm not as dexterous behind my back so it took a bit of help from the professionals before I was ready to enter the red zone.
The face mask felt so tight around my face. It needed to be. But still the alcoholic aroma of sanitizer seeped through and the sinking claustrophobia quickly reddened my cheeks, as if I was not already warm enough.
A cold winter's day made no difference, the thin gown felt heavy around my body and I began to feel my temperature rising to a point where I felt the sweat on my brow.
As hard as it was getting the PPE on, I didn't imagine it would be as challenge getting it off. It was.
Removing gloves, gown, face shield and a face mask without touching any other part of yourself - or anything around you - is an unexpected challenge.
In all it took me more than five minutes to put the gear on ... a further five minutes to take it all off.
Spare a thought for the nurses that have to do it for every patient they see.
On a slow day, the Murray Bridge Respiratory Clinic has around 20 consultations, meaning staff must repeat this process, along with disinfection of doors, chairs, desks and anything also a patient touches each time they see a new person.
It's been a tough two and a half years since the pandemic kicked off for health-care providers, exacerbated by a shortage of nurses and GPs.
All health care services in Murray Bridge have had to consolidate their resources and work together to maintain the community's health.
"I can't even express to you how hard primary care is working, and I include doctors, nurses, receptionists, our hospital, community service, our pharmacists - our pharmacists have been working really hard to vaccinate people," Bridge Clinic General Manager Sally Jarrett said.
"We work together with other community vaccination providers, down at the wellness centre and other practices, so if we have vaccine that's about to expire or we need some, we just work together and use each others' stock, so that we don't waste stock and so that we don't over order on stock. So far we've managed it really well.
"That's the only way as a rural community that we can get through it, is we have to work together, we're not in competition with each other, we're all here for the health of the entire community."
