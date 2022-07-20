The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge clinic urges anybody with COVID-19 symptoms to get PCR

By Sam Lowe
July 20 2022 - 5:00am
Murray Bridge Respiratory Clinic is urging people with any symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested immediately as a new wave of the virus increases hospitalisations.

