Murray Bridge clinic urges anybody with COVID-19 symptoms to get PCR

Murray Bridge Respiratory Clinic is urging people with any symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested immediately as a new wave of the virus increases hospitalisations.
The clinic is currently the only facility in Murray Bridge to offer a PCR test.
Advertisement
There are currently 264 active COVID-19 cases in Murray Bridge according to South Australia Health, with more than 7000 cases in the local government area since the start of the pandemic.
However doctors believe numbers in the state could be higher due to under-reporting.
The latest call for testing comes as regional health services struggle with staff shortages, including nurses and GPs.
Bridge Clinic general manager, Sally Jarrett, said most weeks the clinic is down 15 per cent on staff and doctors but workers have been giving up their weekends to ensure the same service was delivered.
"We'd like to thank patients for their patience, because delivering the same service alongside COVID has been exceptionally tough," Sally said.
Since the fourth booster came into effect on July 11, Bridge Clinic have held four fully booked vaccination clinics, however, Ms Jarrett said the demand for the fourth booster was significantly smaller than that of the third.
In a bid to decrease the chances of vaccinations expiring, Bridge Clinic has reduced the amount of vaccination stock being ordered.
The clinic will continue to work with other healthcare services and open more vaccination clinics after hours and on weekends to ensure the fourth booster is available, but also to continue providing people with their first, second and third doses.
Ms Jarrett is currently in talks with SA Health and the State Government to increase the funding provided to the clinic to ensure they have the ability to ramp up their services if necessary, an increase that metropolitan respiratory clinics have already received.
"I want to impress on people is that 97 per cent of patients that are in the hospital, in the ICU, with COVID are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, so people need to get their vaccinations," Ms Jarrett said.
The start of the pandemic had specifically older aged people affected by the virus however, since variations have entered the community, the Murray Bridge Respiratory Clinic has seen the affected demographic shift into a much broader group.
"It's everybody," Ms Jarrett said.
"It's everybody, so it's babies, through to people in their 80's and 90's and nursing home patients, it's school aged kids bringing it home from school to their parents, people pick it up in the workplace, people pick it up shopping, it is literally everywhere."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.