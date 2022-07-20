Greenman Inn visited on Pub Run 10th Anniversary

Ten years ago, the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) members, John and Vickie Courtney, organised the initial 'Pub Run' for 50 club members and their classic vehicles, travelling to The Greenman Inn Ashbourne, via Brinkley Rd, Langhorne Creek, Belvedere, Strathalbyn markets, Paris Creek, Bull Creek and onto Ashbourne.
The Greenman Inn was built in 1865 and was the original Post Office and General Store for the Ashbourne area.
Over the years the Inn has had many owners and changes, so in early 2018 it underwent extensive renovations.
So with all this in mind, John and wife Vickie Courtney decided that this year's Pub Run would revisit The Greenman Inn again to celebrate the clubs 10th anniversary of its first Pub Run, ironically in the ACCMB 50th Golden anniversary year.
With all this information from 10 years ago, Sunday, July 17 saw 54 ACCMB members and their 27 classic and modern vehicles meet at Johnstone Park Clubrooms for details and directions from Vice President, John Courtney and wife Vickie prior to setting off on the run to Ashbourne.
With orders to "belt up and start your engines" at 10:30 am from the vice president, vehicles began to cruise out of Johnstone Park, heading out along the Old Princess highway, Callington and a "comfort stop" at Strathalbyn, before heading off up through the rolling fields, green grass, almost full dams, past the Strathalbyn Golf course, before arriving at The Greenman Inn, Ashbourne in a shower of rain, which classic car owners did not pray for on the day.
ACCMB members, although some quite damp from the car park walk into the Inn, were finally seated for lunch, some indoors, and others out on the enclosed veranda, with some heating, but with a view of the road running past, views of the rolling hills in the background that was quite spectacular in the low cloud formation.
After much chatter about the day, and a drink to formalise the day, meals began to arrive on some of the tables, with others having to wait awhile to be served because of the large number of other patrons at the Inn.
During lunch, several large showers came across the hills, dumping a large quantity of rain on the historic township and surrounding areas, while between showers, the sun shone brightly into the veranda, bringing warmth to those dining outside.
As ACCMB members finished lunch, they continued to chat amongst themselves, and making sure that new members on their first club run and outing, Fred and Helen McInerny along with David and Trudy Brew were made welcome.
With the day drawing to a close, Past President and Life Member Graham Edwards proposed a vote of thanks to Life Members John and Vickie Courtney for their efforts in planning yet another successful Pub Run, thanking all ACCMB members for their attendance with which members applauded in the usual manner.
As members began moving out, paying for their meals at the front counter before returning to Murray Bridge, "who was the member who had left and travelled some kilometres towards home, before turning around, driving back to The Greenman Inn, forgetting that he had left without paying for his and wife's meal account".
These are the humorous things that happen at outings and meetings that continue to make the ACCMB well worth giving some thought to joining, while enjoying the friendliness of such a successful car club of 50 years of age, and still going strong.
For more information, go to the clubs website: autocollectorsmurraybridge.com.
