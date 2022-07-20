Greenman Inn visited on Pub Run 10th Anniversary

With orders to "belt up and start your engines" at 10:30 am from the vice president, vehicles began to cruise out of Johnstone Park, heading out along the Old Princess highway, Callington and a "comfort stop" at Strathalbyn, before heading off up through the rolling fields, green grass, almost full dams, past the Strathalbyn Golf course, before arriving at The Greenman Inn, Ashbourne in a shower of rain, which classic car owners did not pray for on the day.