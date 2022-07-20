The Murray Valley Standard

Greenman Inn visited on Pub Run 10th Anniversary

By Graham Edwards
July 20 2022 - 4:30am
Ten years ago, the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) members, John and Vickie Courtney, organised the initial 'Pub Run' for 50 club members and their classic vehicles, travelling to The Greenman Inn Ashbourne, via Brinkley Rd, Langhorne Creek, Belvedere, Strathalbyn markets, Paris Creek, Bull Creek and onto Ashbourne.

