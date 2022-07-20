Police seeking assistance to locate missing Mannum man

Police are currently seeking the assistance of the public to help locate missing Mannum man, Edward Bennett.
Mr Bennett is 39 years of age and was reported missing from his Mannum address, after he was last spoken to at around 10.30am on Wednesday, July 20.
Police and Mr Bennett's family are concerned for his welfare.
Edward Bennett is a Caucasian male, around 180cm tall, slim build with brown hair.
He may be driving a silver Holden Astra - with registration S343ALW - and may have his dog with him - a white dog with black splotches, like a Border Collie.
Anyone who sees Edward Bennett or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to please contact the police assistance line immediately on 131 444.
