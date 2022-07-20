The Murray Valley Standard

Hybrid energy project to be the first in South Australia

By Sam Lowe
July 20 2022 - 11:30pm
Work to commence soon for upcoming Tailem Bend Hybrid energy project. Picture: Supplied

Tailem Bend's new hybrid energy project has come to a financial close, with plans for the solar and battery powered storage system (BESS) to be online in 2023.

