Tailem Bend's new hybrid energy project has come to a financial close, with plans for the solar and battery powered storage system (BESS) to be online in 2023.
The Hybrid Project, run by Vena Energy, will be the first BESS in South Australia and will be Vena Energy's first operational aggregate solar generation and battery storage system.
"Vena Energy's mission is to accelerate the energy transition across the Asia-Pacific region, and the Tailem Bend BESS is an example of this shift as it will provide both generation and storage for renewable energy to the South Australian network as part of its plans to achieve net-zero by 2030," said Owen Sela, Head of Vena Energy Australia.
The Hybrid Project will have an energy capacity of 128.5 megawatts (MW), capable of supplying approximately 35,000 homes per year with clean energy.
The project will also see a reduction of more than 207,000 tons of CO2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions or the equivalent of planting more than 3.4 million trees.
"There has been a needed shift to green energy in recent years, and we are committed to work alongside our local communities and stakeholders to deliver affordable and clean electricity to our customers," said Mr Sela.
ZEN Energy has signed a purchase agreement with Vena Energy for the renewable energy generated by the solar project, which will then support ZEN's South Australian customers.
"The ZEN team is immensely proud to be supporting the construction of another pivotal renewable electricity asset in Australia," said ZEN Energy CEO, Anthony Garnaut.
"This is the critical decade for climate action, and we continue to work with our partners, customers, and friends to drive change into the way that we transact energy."
Vena Energy's Hybrid Project will employ up to 200 staff during construction, with a specific focus on encouraging local employment outcomes.
Construction on Vena Energy's Tailem Bend BESS will commence later this year.
