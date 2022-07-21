The Mid Murray Council are asking residents for their say on plans to update the operations of local transfer stations.
Currently, the Mid Murray Council runs 10 transfer stations across the district, however the enhancement of other waste services over the past two years has seen a decrease in waste received at transfer stations.
Mid Murray Council CEO, Ben Scales, said the increased use of Council's kerbside general waste collection service has seen the volume of waste taken to transfer stations reduced significantly.
"Council's preferred option aims to reduce costs and inefficiencies, while also streamlining the services offered at our transfer stations," Mr Scales said.
"We recognise that distance can be an issue for residents in accessing services such as waste disposal, and we've reflected this in the option to retain all stations, but reducing operational hours at sites where attendance is low."
The Council's preferred option is to split the transfer station operations into northern and southern sectors, which would then open on alternating weekends, with the exception of transfer stations at Morgan and Mannum which would open once midweek, with accessible operating hours, and on weekends.
Transfer stations at Cadell, Tungkillo, Swan Reach, Cambrai and Bowhill would see a transition to seasonal operation, opening only six times per year to accommodate free green waste and free hard waste disposal voucher opportunities.
Prior to considering these options, Council benchmarked its transfer station services alongside other regional South Australian Councils - with Mid Murray found to offer considerably more services to its residents.
Community feedback during Council's Hard Waste Service and Transfer Station Operation Survey, conducted earlier this year, indicated support for a transition to sustainable operations, including a review of operating hours.
"In response to community feedback, Council has also reinstated its Free Hard Waste Disposal Voucher system and will continue to provide Free Green Waste Disposal Days in conjunction with its transfer station operations," Mr Scales said.
"Recyclable materials will still remain free to dispose of at transfer stations as well, to encourage recycling and reuse."
