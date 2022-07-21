The Murray Valley Standard

Finalist at State iAwards finds success in innovative app 'HorseRecords'

SL
By Sam Lowe
July 21 2022 - 8:30am
Mr Andy Ide with horse, Sunny. Picture: Supplied

Andy Ide, a Strathalbyn software developer, has seen major success after his new application was named a finalist in the SA/NT iAwards.

