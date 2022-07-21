Andy Ide, a Strathalbyn software developer, has seen major success after his new application was named a finalist in the SA/NT iAwards.
Mr Ide's app, HorseRecords, has been five years in the making and seeks to revolutionise horse record management from racetracks to rehab.
Advertisement
HorseRecords will provide horse owners, managers and vets access to real time analytics of each horse, with hopes to improve horse management and sales.
"With years in the making it's a huge honour for HorseRecords to be celebrated a finalist amongst the best in this category," Mr Ide said.
"Our commitment and dedication to delivering first in class horse solution software that makes a difference, is our passion and promise to the industry."
Throughout the app's construction, Mr Ide worked with industry specialists - including horse owners, managers, breeders, vets, trainers and farriers rehabilitation specialists - to ensure the key data needed to make critical decisions is captured and documented.
The app has already proven to be a valuable asset to horseracing authorities in South Australia and the Northern Territory.
"HorseRecords is an integral tool we use to promote equine welfare in our Off the Track racehorses," said John Cornell, the Equine Welfare Officer for RacingSA.
Mr Ide said HorseRecords now supports racing authorities to take proactive and ethical care of retired racehorses as they move into other forms of equitation.
"It's been a privilege working with Racing SA and Thoroughbred Racing NT to develop a customised App solution helping the management of retired racehorses," Mr Ide said.
Owner of Chalani Australian Stock Horses, Jeanette Gower, said they were supportive of Mr Ide's work and were happy to see innovation in the horse industry.
"The main thing that makes HorseRecords different to other equine management software is that it is customisable to any horse discipline and has enabled us to organise all of our stud information in the one place," Ms Gower said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.