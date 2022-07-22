Budding young artists from the Murraylands and Riverland area are being encouraged to submit artwork of local turtle populations.
The Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) seek to use school students' artwork to raise awareness of the decline in population of River Murray turtles.
In a bid to secure the future of River Murray turtles, students are being asked to submit their artworks of eastern long-necked turtles, Murray short-necked turtles and the broad-shelled turtle.
MRLB Education officer, Cindy Kakoschke, said that since the 1980's, turtle populations in South Australia have fallen drastically due to habitat destruction and predation from foxes and cats.
"Turtle populations have dropped by almost 90 percent over the past few decades," Ms Kakoschke said.
"We're looking for drawings or paintings featuring one or all three turtle species.
"Artworks can include natural habitat or show the threats that turtles face in our waterways," she said.
Students from any year level are encouraged to submit their artworks, all of which will continue to promote the conservation of River Murray turtles and highlight the work done by the MRLB and the 1 million turtles project.
For more information on where you can submit your artworks, visit: https://www.landscape.sa.gov.au/mr/events/call-for-turtle-artwork
