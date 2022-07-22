Sharkie seeking accountability for water promises

The promise of returning 450 gigalitres of freshwater for the River Murray is now "nearly impossible," said the federal government.
Federal Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie, said federal and state governments have abandoned South Australian communities, with less than one per cent of freshwater returned to the River Murray in a decade.
"The Lower Lakes and Coorong communities have been hung out to dry by the former Government," Ms Sharkie said.
"They cannot afford for the new Government to follow suit."
At this point, 2GL of freshwater has been returned to the River Murray, something both major parties promised to amend at the most recent Federal Election.
Ms Sharkie said citizens of the Lower Lakes and Coorong communities deserve answers on how state and federal governments will handle the ongoing ecological disaster.
"The Labor Government needs to provide certainty to South Australia that it will deliver the full 450GL as promised at the Federal Election," Ms Sharkie said.
"We also need to know when the delivery of the full 450GL will be achieved, and how much of that water can be delivered by 2024."
