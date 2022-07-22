Manufacturing is critical to the modern Australian economy. It is a key part of almost every supply chain and adds significant value to all sectors.
Currently, manufacturing contributes about six per cent of Australia's GDP and supports 862,200 Aussie jobs.
Advertisement
By growing our modern Australian manufacturing sector, we can increase our sovereign capability and increase the business confidence needed to hire new workers and invest, leading to more competitive businesses and higher wages.
In short, Aussie manufacturing is key to supporting our economic recovery and growth.
READ MORE: FOR BREAKING NEWS, CLICK HERE
While the growth of modern manufacturing in Australia will be driven, in part, by whole-of-economy reforms in areas such as tax, industrial relations, energy, trade expansion and diversification, and innovation and skills, we can all do our bit to help in our national economic recovery and support Aussie manufacturing.
When you buy Australian made you're not just helping the local shop, you're supporting Aussie manufacturers and all the businesses in their supply chains from farmers to designers.
As a country we rallied together to slow the pandemic, now we need to pull together to back our local businesses and manufacturers.
We're all familiar with the Australian Made, Australian Grown (AMAG) logo - the green and gold kangaroo in the triangle.
For over 30 years the logo has been supporting manufacturers, growers and processors in Australia by helping identify their products as Australian.
At the same time, it has provided consumers, with a highly recognised and trusted symbol for products which have been made or grown in Australia.
Today, the logo can be found on over 20,000 products, made or grown to Australia's high standards.
Building on the success of the logo and taking into account the fact that many consumers are interested in not just where something was made or packed, but also how much of the food was grown in Australia, the new country of origin food labelling scheme was introduced by the Coalition Government in 2016 to enable consumers to make more informed choices about the food they buy.
The system requires products to include the AMAG logo to indicate if the food is made, produced or grown in Australia together with a bar chart indicating the proportion of Australian ingredients giving shoppers better information about the "Australian-ness" of their food.
By looking for the AMAG logo and buying Australian made from local businesses we can all do our part to support our producers and manufactures all the way through the supply chain.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.