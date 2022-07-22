Food prices are high and for some, income may be low, and that is why local Murray Bridge residents Kayla and Aaron Reynolds have made a stand to support the less fortunate.
Kayla and Aaron have built a produce swap stall in front of their property on Acacia Street.
The stall allows anybody to come and drop off some of their own produce or produce they buy, and swap it with something somebody else has put in the stall.
Kayla said that having been in situations of financial hardship has given her a better understanding of how she can help the community one lemon at a time.
"We're just here to help anyone that needs help," Kayla said.
"Whether or not you've got something to swap, you can come and take something because you don't get paid for a few days you know, it's there for anyone.
"We've been there, we've had tough times, I'm one of those people that doesn't forget where they've come from and I wish something like this was around when my kids were younger," she said.
The small stall, built with sheets of tin and wooden pallets, has been another way for Kayla to give back to the community, something she feels she has been missing out on since leaving the emergency services and taking up foster care.
"We're very much involved with the community, we've always had that community spirit, trying to give back," Kayla said.
"I think that the last couple years, me being home and not being part of the community has been hurting a little, because we are just such giving people, we help everyone, and there's not enough of that around."
Kayla estimates that in the short period of time the stall has been active, hundreds of people have participated in the produce swap, and they regularly see between 10 and 20 cars stop by to have a look each day.
There are hopes that Kayla and Aaron's stall encourages others to create something similar for their communities but also that as it continues to grow, the idea is picked up by Council to create something bigger to support less fortunate members of the Murray Bridge community.
"Ultimately I would love to have them [Council] donate a special spot in town and you know, there might be four or five other stalls where people can just share free stuff ... even a big community garden would be great," Kayla said.
"I'd love for the Council to go 'hey, why don't we do a big community garden', to get the whole community [involved], it would be amazing.
"A lot of people give Murray Bridge a bit of a bad wrap, I've seen this town go through hell with the floods a few years ago and Rockleigh a few years ago, Rockleigh went up [in flames] three times in two years, so I know that we've go the community spirit there.
"I think COVID took a lot of that [spirit] away - it was all your social distancing, not helping anyone, not talking to anyone - it's time to bring that back," she said.
