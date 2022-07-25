Murray Bridge women are the focus for an upcoming exhibition at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery.
As part of the South Australian Living Artists Festival (SALA) - run state wide throughout August - artist Cynthia Schwertsik will be painting a mural that explores how women are presented in the public space.
Advertisement
Cynthia said the project - titled My Name - was conceptualised from exploring how women have been inscribed in public spaces.
"Official spaces are named after men, he did and he celebrated, and on a horse and heroic, all street names like Sturt highway, and I thought 'well where is she?', she did too," Cynthia said.
"I found her on shopfronts, I found her first name ... in Murray Bridge there's Bek's Dog Grooming."
Cynthia's work started by taking photos of the names of women on shop fronts in Murray Bridge.
She then encouraged members of the community to come forward and talk about women that they would want commemorated.
Part of the research Cynthia did while developing the exhibit was understanding why women in local businesses often use their first name in their business' title - the answer, comfort.
She found that sometimes women change their surname once or more when they get married, but the use of their first name creates a connection between themselves and their customers.
"That's how the mural came about ... I have a lot of interesting talks with people about their first name, because we all have one, so we all have something [in common]," Cynthia said.
"One of the beautiful things about making a project with a community is to hear and just talk about these things, and I think that is the beauty of art.
"I guess that SALA is a platform for that, it creates a bit more audience in that way, and what is going to happen is when we open the show, and in the first week, I will be painting the mural and people can come and see me painting," she said.
Cynthia has previously showcased murals and photographs specific to Port Pirie and Broken Hill communities, each having positive impacts on showcasing women in the community.
"One of the most beautiful things said in Port Pirie, when the project was finished he said 'I really wish this mural would go up outdoors and be there', because if we women were more represented in public space we would feel safer because we would be inscribed in it, and I've been thinking about that, and that's why I'm doing it," Cynthia said.
Throughout the first week of August, people are encouraged to visit the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery to see the mural's painting process and share some of their own stories with Cynthia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.