A new Murray Bridge initiative seeks to improve community wellbeing and create happier and healthier lifestyles.
A wellbeing survey that seeks community feedback and ideas will be the basis for future wellbeing improvements in the Murray Bridge Council area.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Brenton Lewis, said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of supporting community wellbeing through a range of initiatives that Council has been eager to facilitate.
"The Rural City of Murray Bridge is pleased to be partnering with Wellbeing SA to grow our focus on supporting and growing wellbeing in our community," Mayor Lewis said.
"If you're a member of our community, a community organisation, group or business running programs or activities in community spaces, to support physical, social and mental wellbeing, we'd love to hear from you.
"Your input will provide us with valuable information about the types of programs, groups or activities that a Wellbeing Hub could offer," he said.
The survey seeks to know where and how people engage in community programs and activities to support their wellbeing.
Collected feedback will determine whether the creation of a Wellbeing Hub might support greater community engagement and participation, and improved wellbeing.
"Wellbeing SA is excited to be working with the Rural City of Murray Bridge to support wellbeing and encourage the community to stay healthy, active and connected," said Wellbeing SA Chief Executive, Lyn Dean.
Council representatives will meet with individual community members, organisations, groups and businesses to help gather feedback as part of the initiative's extensive consultation.
Community members are encouraged to collect a paper copy of the survey from the Local Government Centre or Murray Bridge Library, or complete the survey online before close of business on Friday, August 26.
The survey can be found at https://letstalk.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/.
