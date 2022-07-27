Discover what's on in the Murraylands

WORLD WE LIVE IN
Australian Geographic: Nature Photographer of the Year
Advertisement
Friday, July 15 - Saturday July 30, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 10am-4pm. Visit the regional gallery and explore some of the best nature photos of the year. For more information visit www.murraybridgegallery.com.au
DANCE OFF
Lacunae
Friday, July 15 - Saturday July 30, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, Tuesday-Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-9pm. Lacunae utilises technology to feed silhouettes and musical tracks live to galleries in Murray Bridge, Bordertown and Adelaide so you can dance along with people from across the state. Entry is for all visitors, for more information visit https://www.illuminateadelaide.com/program/season-2022/lacunae/
RACING AWAY THE DAY
Murray Bridge Races
Friday, July 29, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 9am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
STUDDING DAY FOR ALL
Karoonda & Districts Stud Merino Field Day
Friday, July 29, Murray Bridge Showgrounds, from 10am. Everyone is welcome to come and look at the 11 studs on display at the field day. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022377957351
SALA IN MANNUM
SALA Creative Fusion exhibition
Saturday, July 30 - Wednesday, August 31, Mannum Dock Museum, 10am-3pm. Come and explore some of the stunning creative fusion showcased as a part of 2022's SALA exhibition. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/sala-creative-fusion-exhibition
NIGHT AT THE MOVIES
Book of Love - M
Thursday, August 4, Murray Bridge Library, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Sparks fly between an English writer and a Spanish translator who rewrote his book. Bookings essential, for more information call 8539 1175.
Advertisement
CELEBRATING SALA
SALA in the park
Friday, August 5, Pioneer Park Karoonda, 6pm-8pm. Come and celebrate SALA in Karoonda with a pop-up art gallery, live music and a live exhibition on the silos. For more information, visit https://www.dckem.sa.gov.au/community/event-calendar/events/sala-2023
OFF TO THE RACES
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, August 6, Gifford Hill Racecourse,11am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
Advertisement
Market Day
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, August 7, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
GET DIGITAL!
Learn how to online bank
Advertisement
Wednesday, August 10, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. Have you ever wanted to learn how to use online banking? Come along to the Murray Bridge Library to learn more. Bookings essential, for more information call 8539 1175.
SALA IN THE MARKETPLACE
Random acts of art exhibition
Thursday, August 11 - Sunday, August 21, Murray Bridge Marketplace, Monday - Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday & Sunday 11am-3pm. Local members of Bridge Arts showcase their works during the SALA Festival. For more information, email at didawson1@icloud.com.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Advertisement
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.