The Murray Valley Standard
Our Places
Our People

Gum Gully Heights has more to offer, evolving with feedback

SL
By Sam Lowe
July 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rockleigh locals, Rob and Jo Ahrens, have recently seen success in the form of their off-the-grid campsite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.