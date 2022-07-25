Rockleigh locals, Rob and Jo Ahrens, have recently seen success in the form of their off-the-grid campsite.
Gum Gully Heights has been up and running for a bit over a year and some major changes are currently underway.
Rob Ahrens said the couple are not in the camp business to make money but want to give people an opportunity to reconnect with nature, without the distraction of technology.
"I think this idea of going up market and glamping, I think people want to go back to basics," Rob said.
"We promote a bit of gardening ... I did my first eco garden tour, and my wife's a therapist, so a bit of meditation, but I think sort of connecting and having other people we can share that connection with the land, and as I get older I think we're totally disconnected."
While Rob and Jo hope to watch their campsite evolve itself, they are currently working on adding a walking trail, increasing the eco garden tours, and holding art therapy sessions.
The new walking trail will take campers through the Ahrens' property, exploring the stunning lookouts and natural features Gum Gully Heights has to offer, while also passing the eco garden.
With numbered checkpoints and signs, guests are encouraged to walk the cliffs and admire the sunset, or take some time to watch the eagle's fly by at Picnic Point.
"The walking trail is also a tool ... [guests] might not know or book a session, but they'll walk past a sign for the art therapy session or the eco garden tour," Rob said.
"So we can sort of promote the trail and they walk through the journey but they might stop off and do a tour, they have that option."
Though there are some major upgrades coming to the camp soon, Rob is often having ideas of how it could evolve even more.
Rob and Jo are both community driven people who actively seek to not only help others but to help their environment, something, Rob said, that could help shape the future of Gum Gully Heights.
"If we could indirectly help people it would be great, it could even be a refuge for people, we don't know yet," Rob said.
"The other thing is whether we try and put a platypus sanctuary up, I think they were native to Adelaide, it's so hard to get things going but when guests come and see, that would be incredible."
Rob and Jo have seen growing success over long weekend periods, often having all five of their sites filled, but they are shocked to see that most of their guests are coming from the city.
"It's from Adelaide, it's from the CBD, travelling an hour, when you sort of think if somebody wants to get away they'd go further," Rob said.
"It seems to be people want to go away, but they don't want to be too far from home, and I think Rockleigh is the only patch that's not packed full of people."
Rob and Jo hope to continue to improve the camping experience offered at Gum Gully Heights but all future improvements will be based on their customer's feedback.
"We'll let it evolve, somebody might say 'we reckon this', and you know just get that feedback and we see where it takes us from there," Rob said.
