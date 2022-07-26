Regional South Australians to make their mark at Commonwealth Games

ATHLETES from regional South Australia are set to make their mark on the big stage of the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.
From superstars of the swimming world, like Port Lincoln's Kyle Chalmers, who is a veteran of the big stage to first time Commonwealth Games participants like Alex Wilson, of Murray Bridge, home grown talent will take it up to some of the biggest names in sports from 72 Commonwealth nations.
Advertisement
A total of 280 events across 20 sports will be held during the games in England.
Read more: For the latest news, click here
For the likes of Chris Flavel, the international stage of the Commonwealth Games is a far cry from the Port Pirie lawn bowls greens where he followed his grandparents and his father into the sport as a 10 year old.
However, Flavel is no stranger to the international stage, as he recently made his 50th appearance for Australia during a recent tour of the United Kingdom.
Flavel was diagnosed with a genetic disorder leading to progressive degeneration of the face, shoulder blades and upper arm muscles and will compete in the B6-B8 men's pairs.
Long distance runner Jess Stenson, nee Trengrove, has already made her name on the international stage, winning bronze in the marathon at both the the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glassgow and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
She hails from Naracoorte in the state's South East.
Read more: For up-to-date coverage of sport
Port Lincoln's Kyle Chalmers is one of our most decorated athletes, having won gold at the Olympic Games in 2016 in the 100-metre freestyle.
He won four gold medals at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018 on the Gold Coast.
Murray Bridge basketballer Alex Wilson is set to participate in the 3x3 basketball competition.
She is a WNBL champion who is currently playing for the Adelaide Lightning.
Whyalla's Leigh Hoffman will take to the track for cycling sprint events in Birmingham as part of a trio of sprinters which also includes Matthew Richardson and Thomas Cornish
In April, Hoffman was part of a winning team that took out the men's team sprint event at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland.
The 23 year old was also part of a South Australian team including Matthew Glaetzer and James Brister which won the gold medal at the national championships in March.
Hoffman's early career saw him commute from Whyalla to Adelaide before relocating in his teens to train at the South Australian Institute of Sports.
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held at Alexander Stadium on July 28.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.