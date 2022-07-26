Local artist, Angie Roesler, brings a slice of the Southern Mallee to life in her upcoming art exhibit, Mallee Soul.
Angie will be exploring her connection to the land she grew up in, showcasing her artwork at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery as part of the South Australian Living Artists Festival (SALA).
Angie said that her journey for creating visual art started in around 2008 and she quickly became hooked.
"At a community centre I did art classes and I loved the feeling of laying paint on a canvas, as soon as I did that I was hooked," Angie said,
"I did the art class for a few years and then I sought out other learning opportunities to develop my skills and practice and it was probably around 2016 that I really started again to push after a few life events, because it really was just a need that I had."
During the 2021 Rotary Arts Show, Angie was fortunate enough to exhibit some of her artworks but SALA has given her an opportunity to have her own exhibition where she will showcase 20 original works, both on paper and canvas.
Angie has spent the last eight months preparing for her upcoming exhibition and is looking forward to sharing a piece of her own vulnerability with all visitors.
"I feel like it's breaking a ceiling for me, I've grown so much in the last eight months when preparing for this exhibition," Angie said.
"That awareness of belonging and seeking that out too, that's been a huge part of that for me too ... it puts me in quite a vulnerable space, but that's all part of the joy too."
Mallee Soul will allow viewers to take a step into landscapes from around the Mallee.
The artworks lack people, machinery or constructs and focuses on capturing a moment in time for people to create their own stories with what the landscape has to offer.
"It's a place, it's a time, and with that goes the feeling that I have and that connection that I have with that piece, and the stories I'm telling myself when I'm painting it as well," Angie said.
"I want the viewer to sort of put themselves in it, there might be a backyard garden and 'oh well, where's the rake', so that gets them interacting with it, it's something that I've had an attempt at, a bit of an experiment."
The opportunity to have her first solo exhibit has sparked ideas for possible future art exhibitions.
"I have a few different ideas, but you never know until you go, because I actually thought I would bring out a lot more abstract things, whereas it's actually quite 'oh that's that place, I can see that place in there'," Angie said.
"I've got a lot of new ideas to hatch and I'm looking forward to that."
Angie's artwork will be showcased throughout August, as a part of the SALA Festival, at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery.
