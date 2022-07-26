The Murray Valley Standard

Bitumen bandits in the Murray Mallee area

SL
By Sam Lowe
July 26 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warn residents and businesses of scammers. Picture: File

Murray Mallee residents and business owners have been warned of people offering cheap bitumen laying scams.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.