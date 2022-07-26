Bitumen bandits in the Murray Mallee area

Murray Mallee residents and business owners have been warned of people offering cheap bitumen laying scams.
Police have said this type of scam involves customers being offered a quote for cheap bitumen laying work, however the work is then completed to a sub-standard level and the price is later inflated.
Alleged scammers have been seen usually equipped with small trucks and equipment that appears legitimate.
Police are reminding the residents and business owners to be cautious of these types of scams where the deal seems 'too good to be true'.
Police are urging the community to check the details of any door-to-door salesperson before entering into an agreement and not to be pressured into making any deals.
Anyone being offered suspicious or 'too good to be true' door-to-door construction offers have been urged by police to make appropriate enquiries with Consumer and Business Affairs, or contact police.
Further information can be found at www.scamwatch.gov.au
