The Mid Murray Council has adopted a Separate Rate for Mannum Waters ratepayers to cover water entitlement costs.
The Separate Rate, first raised for community consultation in April 2022, will have Mannum Waters ratepayers paying an extra cost - with Council contribution - to cover the 187 megalitre permanent water entitlement for the Mannum Waters Marina.
Mid Murray Council CEO Ben Scales said the chosen Separate Rate option spreads the cost among those who benefit most from the Marina, including the community.
"Council has listened to feedback from our community on the Separate Rate options and has acknowledged that it also has a role to play in sharing the cost of the purchase of a permanent water entitlement for the Mannum Waters Marina," Mr Scales said.
Council's contribution to the 15 year rate increase will reduce the amount to be recovered by the Separate Rate to around $1.206 million, plus financing costs.
Council has increased their contribution to the $1.534 million cost from 8.9 per cent - as outlined in the original consultation paper - to 21 per cent.
"Council's contribution has been increased, in recognition of the shared areas including reserves and boat ramp that are accessible to the general public," Mr Scales said.
"This option strikes an equitable balance between those who will benefit most from the
maintenance of the Marina's water levels - namely waterfront and Marina berth owners - and others with a direct benefit including other property owners within the estate and the wider Mid Murray community."
The Separate Rate will be introduced in this financial year and has been separated into four different costs, dependent on the property type.
The four areas include:
As Non Waterfront Residential ratepayers may not utilise the Marina or boat ramp, they will receive a 65 per cent rate rebate.
"Unfortunately, continuing to purchase water on the temporary water market is not a viable option for Council, and it is unfair to expect the whole Mid Murray community to continue to cover the costs of this requirement that essentially benefits a smaller section of the community," Mr Scales said.
"The Separate Rate ensures we can fund a permanent solution to this issue in the fairest way possible by ensuring that the main beneficiaries of the Marina contribute to the costs, with assistance from the community in recognition of the areas of community use and access."
Mannum Waters Marina residents, property and Marina berth owners will receive further information from the Mid Murray Council soon, outlining the implementation of the Separate Rate.
For more information about the Separate Rate, visit www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au.
