The Murray Valley Standard

Water entitlement costs covered by ratepayers in new Separate Rate

SL
By Sam Lowe
July 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mannum Waters Separate Rate adopted by Council. Picture: Sam Lowe

The Mid Murray Council has adopted a Separate Rate for Mannum Waters ratepayers to cover water entitlement costs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.