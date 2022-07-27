The Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards travel to Murray Bridge as part of the South Australian Living Artists Festival (SALA).
The awards, presented each year as a part of Refugee Week, showcase around 90 posters from 50 South Australian schools.
Following Refugee Week, the posters tour South Australia and this year they will be showcased at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery throughout August, as part of the SALA Festival.
The Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards' Curator, Andrew Hill, said the awards started in 2011 to mark the 60th anniversary of the International Refugee Convention.
"We wanted some way of marking that event, but also involving young people obviously in the future, so we really wanted to make it participatory, so the way we thought we would do it is go out to all the schools, so we went out to all the primary schools in the state, all the secondary schools, colleges, as well as tertiary schools," Mr Hill said.
"We basically set a really broad theme as to what people can do to respond to issues around refugees.
"So what we asked people to do was to produce an A2 poster, we asked that it should be around the themes of welcoming refugees to Australia, the situation of refugees around the world, bit also a bit broader than that, about Australia as a multicultural country and how we all benefit from the diversity that that gives us."
In 2021, the Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards exhibition at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery was delayed due to flooding; however, this year they are fortunate enough to continue the showcase throughout SALA.
Andrew Hill said it has been great for the awards to cross over with SALA, as often the smaller exhibits get lost in the volume that SALA brings with it.
"I think it is a significant exhibition and Murray Bridge is a great gallery, and I think they communicate well with the community, so hopefully people will be stimulated by it," Mr Hill said.
"It is an art exhibition, even though it's by young people, the skills that they exhibit are fantastic, they're really quite advanced, so I think it will be a real plus for it to be shown in SALA."
The awards encourage students from all age groups to participate and will have students from Unity College Murraylands, and the Murray Bridge High School Inclusive Education Centre presenting their work.
The Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards exhibit opens to the public on August 6 at the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, and will continue through to September 18.
