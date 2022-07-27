The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge to showcase Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards for SALA

By Sam Lowe
July 27 2022 - 7:30am
Andrew Hill, Curator of the Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards. Picture: Supplied

The Refugee Week Youth Poster Awards travel to Murray Bridge as part of the South Australian Living Artists Festival (SALA).

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

