Monarto Safari Park has announced the reopening of the chimpanzee platform following a quarantine period.
On July 15, the chimp platform at Monarto Safari Park was closed as the 12 animals were diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus.
Advertisement
After being fed homemade soup and hot lemon and honey tea, the chimpanzees have returned to full health.
"We are delighted to say that the Chimpanzees have recovered and we feel it is safe to reopen the chimp platform from tomorrow," said Director of Monarto Safari Park, Peter Clark.
"The last few weeks were worrying as Tsotsi was really quite poorly, while the others had varying degrees of illness.
"However, they have now all made a great recovery thanks in part to their resilience but also due to the wonderful TLC they received from keepers and the vet team.
"On top of the Chimpanzee's recovery, we have some very special news. We are excited to announce that 28-year-old Hannah is pregnant!
Monarto Safari Park had planned to announce the pregnancy to the public on July 14, World Chimpanzee day however, upon finding out about the chimpanzee's diagnosis, they decided to wait.
The new chimp is expected to arrive sometime in November and will be Hannah's second baby.
Hope, Hannah's firstborn, is now three years old and is an absolute delight, said Mr Clark.
"Visitors often see the two playing together and we have no doubt that Hannah will be as wonderful a mum to her newborn, which is expected in November," Mr Clark said.
Throughout the chimpanzee's quarantine period, Monarto Safari Park was fortunate to receive support from not only around Australia, but around the world.
"We are in the conservation business and so of course we care deeply about the species at our sites," Mr Clark said.
"It's been so wonderful to know that people around the world have been wishing the Chimpanzees well.
"We have had many get well messages from our members and locals but also from as far afield as the UK, USA and Canada," he said.
"We are grateful for the well wishes - it proves how much people love the chimps."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.