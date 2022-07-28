Sports fever will be at an all-time high tomorrow morning, Friday, July 29, as the 2022 Commonwealth Games begins with a number of competitions and the highly anticipated opening ceremony.
Five regional South Australians will be high on the list of competitors taking to their chosen arenas early in the Games' competition roster.
Kyle Chalmers, Jessica Stenson, Alex Wilson, Chris Flavel and Leigh Hoffman will not have time to dust off their parade uniforms as they get ready to take on the best in the Commonwealth over the weekend.
People wanting to cheer on our athletes during the Games will have to be up early for a lot of the action as competition begins from about 4pm SA time to around 5am the next day.
To watch our SA regional athletes in action the times are:
Hailing from Port Lincoln, Chalmers is ready to set the pool on fire after gaining a silver medal at the world championships last month which was a feat as he underwent major shoulder surgery in December 2021. At just 24 years of age, Chalmers could dominate the pool for some years to come.
Fri, July 29 - 50m Butterfly heat, from 7pm
Sat, July 30 - 50m Butterfly semi finals, from 3.30am (if qualified)
Sun, July 31 - 50m Butterfly final, from 3.30am (if qualified); 100m Freestyle heats, from 7pm
Tue, August 2 - 100m Freestyle final, from 3.30am; 50m Freestyle heats, from 7pm (if qualified)
Wed, August 3 - 50m Freestyle semi finals, from 3.30am (if qualified)
Thu, August 4 - 50m Freestyle final, from 3.30am (if qualified)
Relays - Chalmers may take part in relay heats and/or finals through the swimming competition
Port Pirie's Chris Flavel recently made his 50th appearance for Australia during a recent tour of the United Kingdom. He was diagnosed with a genetic disorder leading to progressive degeneration of the face, shoulder blades and upper arm muscles and will compete in the B6-B8 men's pairs.
Fri, July 29 - Lawn Bowls sectional match, from 4pm
Sat, July 30 - Lawn Bowls sectional match, from 12am; sectional match, from 5pm
Sun, July 31 - Lawn Bowls ectional match, from 12am;
Mon, August 1 - Lawn Bowls sectional match, from 12am; semi finals, from 5pm (if qualified)
Wed, August 3 - Lawn Bowls Medal matches, from 12.45am (if qualified)
The Murray Bridge born basketballer has represented her country well, taking part in the FIBA under 17 and under 19 world championships. The 28-year-old has gone on to a have a brilliant career in the WNBL, becoming a cornerstone of her team.
Sat, July 30 - Women's 3x3 basketball, Australia v Scotland, from 12am
Sat, July 30 - Women's 3x3 basketball, Australia v Kenya, from 4am
Mon, August 1 - Women's 3x3 basketball, Sri Lanka v Australia, from 12am
Mon, August 1 - Women's 3x3 basketball, quarter finals, from 11.30pm (if qualified)
Tue, August 2 - Women's 3x3 basketball, semi finals, from 4am (if qualified)
Tue, August 2 - Women's 3x3 basketball, bronze medal match, from 11.30pm (if qualified)
Wed, August 3 - Women's 3x3 basketball, gold medal match, from 4am (if qualified)
Hailing from the South East, Jessica (nee Trengrove) will hit the ground running in the gruelling marathon event where she has already made her name , winning bronze in the marathon at both the the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glassgow and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Sat, July 30 - Women's Marathon, from 3.30pm
Whyalla's Leigh Hoffman will take to the cycling track as part of a trio of sprinters which also includes Matthew Richardson and Thomas Cornish. In April, the 23-year-old was part of a winning team that took out the men's team sprint event at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland.
Fri, July 29 - Men's Team Sprint qualifications, from 6.30pm
Sat, July 30 - Men's Team Sprint qualifications, from 12.30am
