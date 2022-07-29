The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Cold morning for OTR Supersprint at The Bend

SL
By Sam Lowe
July 29 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bitter cold morning mad for a foggy start to the day, with competitors warming up their engines, and their hands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.