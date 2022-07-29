Cold morning for OTR Supersprint at The Bend

The bitter cold morning mad for a foggy start to the day, with competitors warming up their engines, and their hands.
As the sun rose and the fog settled, the revving engines filled the air with a deafening roar.
Competitors prepared themselves with briefing sessions while track supervisors and scrutineers readied themselves for the day ahead.
A sharp pop from the tyre tent warned of a full tyre as the blokes preparing them had a laugh between themselves.
The Historic Touring Cars graced the track early, showing off stunning older vehicles and setting a high bar for loudest engines.
Continuing throughout the day, supporting races hit the track and for the first time, the 2023 cars will hit The Bend for a practice before a proper run on Monday, August 1.
