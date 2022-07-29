Out and about at the OTR Supersprint

Travellers from far and wide came to join in on the fun at The Bend for the OTR Supersprint.
The roar of engines from Historic Touring Cars to V8 SuperUtes drowned out the joyous cheers from onlookers as spirits continued to rise throughout the day.
Adelaide driver, Scott Pye, and Mildura driver, Cam Waters, were swamped by school children as they came out of the pits to join in on the day's celebrations - not from behind a steering wheel.
Families and friends began the three day event with wide eyes and dropped jaws as racers showcased amazing skills in amazing vehicles at insane speeds.
Supercar fans of all ages came together to celebrate the 8th round of the 2022 Repco Supercar Championship at The Bend.
