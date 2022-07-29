Day one of the OTR Supersprint at The Bend came to a close with some exhilarating drag strip racing.
The Bend saw a good turnout for day one of the OTR Supersprint, filling almost both available campsites, a whole Big 4 campsite and three rooms to spare in the on-site Rydges hotel.
Racers and spectators from across Australia participated in the spectacular beginning to the weekend long event.
South Australian Historic Touring Car driver, Rob Smith, said The Bend is beneficial to not only locals but to all who come out and race.
"This track being on the Eastern side of Adelaide is really great, we get all the interstaters down and form up a really good group," Rob said.
"It's really important in the Riverland here."
Rob participated in one of the Supercar supporting races, which also included Sport Sedans, V8 SuperUtes and Aussie Race Cars.
Hot Wheels branded cars hit the track between later races to rev up the crowd, burning rubber as they skidded around each corner.
The crowd was also fortunate to get an early sneak peek at some of 2023's cars during the GEN3 track time, the first time these cars have been able to hit the track.
Josh Axford, another South Australian Historic Touring Car driver, said participating in races like the OTR Supersprint may not be the cheapest investments, but they mean everything to be involved in.
"When we have an event like this it means quite a lot, I'm a massive motorsport fan and I've grown up around a racetrack my entire life," Josh said.
"To be able to come out and race on a track like this it's just the best thing ever."
While qualification rounds are now complete, the OTR Supersprint at The Bend will continue over Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.
