It's two for two, as South Australia's five regional athletes hit the golden mark in their chosen sport at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Another three competitors, Chris Flavel (lawn bowls), Alex Wilson (3x3 basketball) and Kyle Chalmers (swimming) are still working through their competitions.
Stenson is one of the country's newest gold medallists after taking out the women's marathon on day two of the games with a time of 2:27:31.
The 34-year-old mother, who hails from Naracoorte, has made history becoming the only woman to secure three Games medals - winning a bronze in the 2014 and 2018.
Her Australian team-mate Eloise Wellings finished fourth and Sinead Diver grabbed fifth place, finishing behnind Margaret Muriuki, from Kenya, and Helalia Johannes, from Namibia.
Returning to racing after having her first child in 2019, Stenson said she hoped mums took inspiration from her participation, which showed that their best could still be to come.
On day one of the Games, it was a golden moment for Whyalla cyclist Leigh Hoffman as he helped his team get over the line in the men's team sprint event.
In the qualifications the Australian team, which consisted of Hoffman, Matt Richardson and cycling legend Matt Glaetzer, finished first with a new Games record.
The trio took on England in the gold medal ride, shaving even more time off the record, with 42.04 seconds, which was more than one second faster than their opposition.
Hoffman led the sprinters in their pursuit of gold, giving the team two great starts and finishing with the fastest lead lap of the competition.
Three other SA regional athletes, Kyle Chalmers - Port Lincoln, Chris Flavel - Port Pirie and Alex Wilson - Murray Bridge, are still competing in their chosen sports.
Chalmers has already pocketed two gold with wins in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay and the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay.
He has had his first individual swim for the 50m Butterfly but missed out on a finals berth after having a slow start off the blocks in his semi-final swim.
Chalmers still has two races to come in his program, in the 100m Freestyle and 50m Freestyle.
Tue, August 2 - 100m Freestyle final, from 3.30am; 50m Freestyle heats, from 7pm (if qualified)
Wed, August 3 - 50m Freestyle semi finals, from 3.30am (if qualified)
Thu, August 4 - 50m Freestyle final, from 3.30am (if qualified)
Relays - Chalmers may take part in relay heats and/or finals through the swimming competition
Wilson, who is chasing gold in the 3x3 basketball competition, had a great start to the campaign with win over Scotland in their women's pool A play-offs, 21-9.
The Ngarrindjeri woman topped the list with seven points and three rebounds in a solid team effort.
Australia then took on Kenya and was able to secure a win, with Wilson grabbing three points and three rebounds.
The women's team still has one pool match before finals begin.
Mon, August 1 - Women's 3x3 basketball, Sri Lanka v Australia, from 12am
Mon, August 1 - Women's 3x3 basketball, quarter finals, from 11.30pm (if qualified)
Tue, August 2 - Women's 3x3 basketball, semi finals, from 4am (if qualified)
Tue, August 2 - Women's 3x3 basketball, bronze medal match, from 11.30pm (if qualified)
Wed, August 3 - Women's 3x3 basketball, gold medal match, from 4am (if qualified)
Skipper Chris Flavel had a good start to his Commonwealth Games Para Men's Pairs B6-B8, with a win over New Zealand.
Flavel, and his team-mate Damien Delgado, led from the start to win 17-7 after 15 ends.
The pair then took on South Africa and had to continually fight from behind before squaring the match at 12-all.
Australia did not score until the fourth end, with a three, and continued to play catch-up to be down 5-9 at the seventh.
By the 13th end, Flavel and Delgado were down 10-12 before finishing with a tie on the final end 12-12.
Sun, July 31 - Lawn Bowls sectional match, from 12am;
Mon, August 1 - Lawn Bowls sectional match, from 12am; semi finals, from 5pm (if qualified)
Wed, August 3 - Lawn Bowls Medal matches, from 12.45am (if qualified)
