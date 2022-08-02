The Mannum Creative Communities exhibition, Creative Fusion, opened to a big crowd with Mid Murray Council Mayor attending the evening.
Creative Fusion - an exhibition as part of the South Australian Living Artists Festival (SALA) - brings together 26 local artists, including eight senior students from the Mannum Community College.
Mid Murray Council Mayor, Dave Burgess, and Mid Murray Tourism Manager, Andy Glen, attended the event's opening and celebrated with the artists.
The Mannum Creative Communities have been presenting SALA exhibitions for the past seven years throughout August and hope the exhibits promote and encourage art within the Mannum community.
The exhibition collects paintings, sculptures and ceramics, photographs, jewellery, poetry, and pottery from emerging or professional artists.
The exhibition has opened to the public in the Arnold Gallery, within the Mannum Dock Museum, and will continue throughout August.
