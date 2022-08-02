The Murray Valley Standard

SALA Creative Fusion exhibition opens in Mannum

By Sam Lowe
August 2 2022 - 12:30am
The Mannum Creative Communities exhibition, Creative Fusion, opened to a big crowd with Mid Murray Council Mayor attending the evening.

