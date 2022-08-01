Three South Australian regional athletes, Kyle Chalmers, from Port Lincoln, Chris Flavel, from Port Pirie and Alex Wilson, from Murray Bridge, are still competing in their chosen sports at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and doing very well.
Flavel and Wilson have reached the semi finals of their events and are guaranteed a spot in either a gold medal or bronze medal final.
Chalmers has collected gold in two relay swims but there is more opportunities to come in individual and team events.
Lawn bowler Chris Flavel and his team-mate Damien Delgado are set to contest a medal round after they snuck in for a win against Wales in their final sectional match on Sunday in the Para Men's Pairs B6-B8.
It was a tense time after the Australian pair, after getting two-up after the first end as the Welsh team took ends two to seven to lead 2-10 .
Australia made up ground taking one, one, two and three shots in the next four ends to be down by one, 9-10. At the 12th end the score was tied at 10-all before Australia added another two shots to be up 10-12.
Wales got back within one shot 11-12 on the 14th end, but it was Flavel and Delgado who grabbed a much needed three shots to win 11-15.
To make it to the gold medal match the Australians will need to win their semi-final match against England, otherwise they will fight it out for a bronze medal.
Monday, August 1
Semi final - England v Australia (rink 10), to be played at 5pm SA time
Semi final - Scotland v New Zealand (rink 9), to be played at 5pm SA time
Wednesday, August 3
Bronze Medal match - (rink 1) to be played 12.45am SA time
Gold Medal match - (rink 6) to be played 12.45am SA time
The Australian women's 3x3 basketball side has had a great competition, taking care of their opponents with some strong shots and good rebounding which will give them the chance to fight for a medal.
The team had a 21-9 win over Scotland before beating Kenya 21-15 and then taking on Sri Lanka for an undeniably great result, winning 21-2.
Wilson performed well, topping her contribution with a high of seven points and three rebounds against Scotland.
Australia and New Zealand are straight into the semi-final rounds and will soon find out who their opponents will be after two quarter final matches are played Tuesday afternoon.
If the team wins it will go into the gold medal round; a loss will mean fighting it out for a bronze medal.
Tuesday, August 2
Semi final - Australia v (to be determined) to be played 8pm SA time
Wednesday, August 3
Bronze Medal match - to be played at 1am SA time
Gold Medal match - to be played at 5.30am SA time
Chalmers has already pocketed two gold medals with wins in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay and the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay.
Chalmers still has two races to come in his program, with the 100m freestyle final and 50m freestyle and could still take part in a couple of team events as well.
Tuesday, August 2
100m Freestyle Final - scheduled to race at 3.37am SA time
4 x 200 Freestyle Men's Relay - (possible participation) scheduled to race at 5.46am SA time
50m Freestyle Heats - scheduled to begin 7.20pm SA time
Wednesday, August 3
50m Freestyle semi finals - scheduled to begin 4.41am SA time
Thursday, August 4
50m Freestyle Final - scheduled to begin 4.15 am SA time
4x100m Medley Final - (possible participation) scheduled to race at 5.28am SA time
